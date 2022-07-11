Emily McCarthy convicted of drink driving before Beauty and the Geek 2022 airs













Emily McCarthy is set to appear in the upcoming season of Beauty and The Geek.

Beauty and The Geek are returning to Channel 9 for their eighth season in just a matter of days.

The hit show helps contestants find their match, as beautiful women are coupled with intelligent men. The pairs then work together throughout the season in hopes of taking home the $100,000 cash prize.

In hopes of taking the crown this year is Emily McCarthy, but it seems she got into some trouble before her appearance on Beauty and The Geek.

Who is Emily McCarthy?

Hailing from New South Wales, Emily works as a flight attendant – and she’s already visited 56 countries!

The 25-year-old told 9Now that she’s the loudest at the party, and she is obsessed with fake tanning.

Emily also opened up to 9Now about what he wants from Beauty and The Geek. She said:

“I want to talk more about my feelings, rather than always keeping things light-hearted. I want to find someone who can treat me the way I deserve to be treated. I’m looking for love, but if I get great friends out of it, then that’s amazing.”

Emily was convicted of drink driving in 2021

Ahead of her Beauty and The Geek appearance, Emily was arrested for drink driving after being more than three times over the limit.

According to the Daily Mail, the incident occurred on the 7th of November 2021, when the star had been drinking at the Gymea Hotel, located in New South Wales, Australia. Emily was then pulled over whilst driving in Miranda, Sydney, where she blew 0.168 into a roadside breathalyser before being taken to Kogarah police station.

Emily pleaded guilty to drink driving, and she received a 6-month driving ban along with a $500 fine.

In a statement to the news outlet, the 25-year-old deeply apologised for her actions. She told them:

“I deeply regret my decision and take full responsibility for my actions. I accepted the court outcome and this has been a huge learning for me and something I will never do again.”

Emily McCarthy hasn’t had the best of luck in love

Beauty and The Geek follows the journey of people who are ready to find love – but just need that extra push.

Emily opened up in an Instagram post that she hasn’t had the best relationships in her life so far. She wrote to her followers:

“Hopefully my terrible track record in men finally comes to an end. Time to let the geeks take the reins and show me how I deserve to be treated.”

The flight attendant is ready to give love another shot – but this time with a Geek, as she hopes that dating guys different to her usual type will show her a different side to the dating world.

