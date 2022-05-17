Extreme lengths Kim Kardashian went to to prove she hasn't had bum implants













Nobody’s bum has been the topic of conversation like Kim Kardashian’s, with people questioning if it’s real day in day out.

Although there is more to the star than her derrière, such as being a successful business woman and aspiring lawyer, fans of Kim can’t help but gossip. The star is known for her flawless looks, from her makeup to her outfits, she’s always looking on point.

However, people can’t help but wonder if her perfection is too good to be true. Kim Kardashian has commented that she doesn’t have bum implants, and has gone to some extreme lengths to prove it.

Does Kim have bum implants?

Despite the speculation, Kim has always denied the rumour. During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2011, she had her bum x-rayed to prove the haters wrong, that did in fact show that there were no implants. She said during the episode:

“If this is what it takes to shut up the entire world, that my butt is real, then I will happily do it.”

The doctor compared Kim’s bum x-ray to Kourtney’s x-ray of her breast implants, and confirmed that it is real, and “all Kim”. Shortly after the episode, Khloe took to social media to support her sister. She wrote a tweet saying: “See, it’s REAL!!!”

Kim also denied having bum injections

After she denied the implants, people were quick to assume that it must have been injections instead. However, The Kardashians star wasn’t giving it up that easy, and she she hit back at these claims.

These rumours came around after Kim gave birth to her first child, North. Kim tweeted, telling followers:

“I’m seeing all these nonsense tabloids claiming I have butt implants-injections. Get a life! Using pics of me 15lbs skinnier (before I had my baby) comparing to me now! I still have weight to lose. Anyone who has had a baby knows how hard it is to lose weight (especially the last bit of weight) & your body totally changes!”

Kim admitted to having injections in her bum in 2016, however this was not to make it bigger, as it was for her psoriasis to help with the symptoms.

Fans think that Kim’s bum has gotten smaller

Although her bum is by no means small, fans of the star can’t help but notice that it isn’t as big as it used to be. Kim has posted multiple photos recently showing this off, and people are loving her new look.

One Twitter user wrote: “I love that Kim Kardashian removed her bum implants or at least got them smaller. Her body looks more natural now and well proportioned”. Another said: “Omg! #KimKardashian’s Butt is getting smaller!”

Kim isn’t the only celebrities bum that people have noticed getting smaller…

so nobody noticed that Nicki butt got smaller? So did Kim Kardashian’s lol — 月 水 (@KatyPurrty) January 30, 2020

