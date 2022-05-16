It's the end of the road for two American Idol contestants as top three are revealed













Tonight, just three contestants made it through to the finale, with two being sent home at the last hurdle.

What better way to end your Sunday than a good American Idol episode, and with the finale pending, the fun’s not over just yet.

Fritz Hager, Leah Marlene, HunterGirl, Nicolina Bozzo and Noah Thompson each performed two songs in hope to impress the judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. If you’re after a recap on everything that went down during last nights episode – you’re in luck, Reality Titbit have got your back.

THE ELLEN SHOW: How old are Sophia Grace and Rosie?

Selling The OC | Official Teaser | Netflix BridTV 9889 Selling The OC | Official Teaser | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/d4rlmylacZQ/hqdefault.jpg 1007606 1007606 center 22403

American Idol: Who was eliminated last night?

Although they sang their hearts out, Nicolina Bozzo and Fritz Hager didn’t make it through to the American Idol finale. Nicolina performed “Blow Away”, to which Katy said Nicolina is always the full package.

Fritz also gave fans a performance to remember, with his version of “I Want to Remember”. The judges were more than impressed, and Luke told him he loves watching Fritz interact with his guitar.

However, the judges comments weren’t enough for Nicolina and Fritz to stay in the competition, as the pair were sent home.

American Idol: Who are in the top three?

Leah Marlene is one of top three contestants on American Idol season 20. Her “I’ll Stand By You” act had Katy wondering if she had reinvented the song herself.

HunterGirl has also made it to the finale after her “Undo It” performance, which left Lionel Richie off his seat, claiming HunterGirl owned the stage.

Finally, Noah Thompson makes up the final contestant in the top three. The judges weren’t the only ones loving Noah, as his act left the crowd obsessed.

AMERICAN IDOL: What happened to Just Sam and where are they now?

Viewers react to the top three

There were mixed opinions from viewers surrounding the latest eliminations. Many have taken to Twitter to discuss their thoughts.

Although Fritz is out of the competition, he’s still the winner in some fans eyes. One Twitter user wrote: “He [Fritz] is my American Idol 2022 winner. Fight me!”. Another said: “I truly thought that Fritz Hager was going to win #AmericanIdol this season. I’m shocked he didn’t make it to Top 3. SHOCKED.”

It’s not only Fritz elimination that’s got fans talking, as some aren’t too happy about Nicolina’s either. One viewer said: “Nicolina was robbed. They all deserve to win it but no one fought harder tonight with the vocals than Nicolina.”

My ideal top 3: Noah, Nicolina, and Fritz. Noah and Nicolina have been my favorites from the very beginning. I love the raspy voice that Noah has, and he’s such a cutie. Nicolina is by far the best singer of the entire season. Fritz won me over with his originals. #AmericanIdol — Ally☯️🦋 (@ally_wilbur) May 16, 2022

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON ABC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK