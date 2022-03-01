Fans noticed something unusual about Rachel’s voice on The Bachelor













The most recent episode of The Bachelor was the iconic home town visits and Season 26’s were full of tears, laughs and a shed load of drama. One of these dramatic moments was when Rachel warned Clayton about her dad’s strictness, however, fans didn’t seem to care about this as they were more focused on Rachel’s unusual voice change.

Fans were confused as they noticed the star’s voice had gone very husky and whispery during the episode, audiences thought this may be due to a cough or something else and have been very vocal about their opinions on Twitter since.

We don’t know if she was ‘putting it on’ or if it was a sore throat but we are here to de-bunk what went down, and more so, what was up with Rachel’s raspy voice.

Rachel Recchia. Picture: Clayton Questions Rachel During Dinner | The Bachelor

Rachel sounded husky and fans could hardly hear her

As it was never addressed in episode eight, fans were left wondering what had happened to the reality star’s voice throughout the episode. During certain conversations with Clayton, she was genuinely trying to whisper which made it even harder to hear what she was saying.

Aside from thinking it may be a cough, other viewers were speculating it could be covid, however that theory was quickly eliminated as she was kissing Clayton during the episode and this wouldn’t have been allowed if she was positive for covid.

Her voice has been slightly confusing throughout the series with fans previously making comments about how quiet she was and episode eight’s antics made them want to know even more.

Fans also thought that maybe Clayton would have asked during the episode, but either he already knew before the camera switched on or he was trying not to address it.

Fans react to Rachel’s raspiness

On Twitter, there was a mixed bag of reactions as usual, with some fans genuinely concerned and others just making some hilarious comments. Some of the tweets about Rachel’s voice included,

So did Rachel lose her voice because of COVID or because she’s been speaking to Clayton in a strained whispery voice for six weeks or… Twitter

HOW did Rachel lose her voice? She’s been whispering in every episode. #TheBachelorABC #TheBachelor Twitter

Rachel seemed to combine the annoying whispering with the “lost my voice” laryngitis and idk what I hate more Twitter

my god Rachel’s voice is driving me up many walls 🙄 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/N5z7lzAVR9 — Bach & Boozy (@BachandBoozy) March 1, 2022

What went down with Clayton and Rachel’s dad

Before meeting the family the couple had an amazingly romantic date kayaking and spending some quality time – and sexy time – in the water together.

Rachel felt the need to warn Clayton about her father before he was introduced to the family. The star mentioned that her dad was ‘very strict’ and ‘protective’ of his daughter therefore he may come across as ‘harsh and mean.’

Rachel looked terrified the entire time Clayton and her father, Tom were talking, but she was pleasantly surprised as although her dad interrogated her beau, the one-to-one went very well.

During Tom and Clayton’s talk, Clayton said all the right things and knew exactly was Tom’s daughters’ hopes and dreams were. He spoke about her dreams of being a pilot and said if he needed to move to Europe with her, he would.

After his positive discussion with Clayton, he went to talk to Rachel where he said he could see how in love she was with him and ended the visit by shaking Clayton’s hand and patting him on his back.

