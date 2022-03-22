Fans think Big Chief and Precious' feud is why he quit Street Outlaws













Big Chief and Precious are said to have gotten into an altercation during the first night of filming Street Outlaws, which fans think is the reason behind his absence from the Discovery show’s latest season.

Viewers tuned in for the first episode of season four, hoping to see Big Chief get his racing gear on and win some prizes, but he was nowhere to be seen. This left disappointed fans wondering what happened to him.

Fans have since offered one main suggestion as to why he may have pulled out of the Discovery show – when Chief and Precious had an argument. Ever since, Street Outlaws fans have been gassing up the feud.

Big Chief and Precious’ argument

Big Chief got into an altercation with Precious when they began filming America’s List, which fans think led to his decision to quit this show. Some even think the feud between them was staged for publicity.

It is said that Jackie was also involved in the feud between Precious and Big Chief. As reported by Xtr Horse Power, the argument happened at the very beginning of the season – at the first driver’s meeting.

Although unconfirmed, rumor has it that Precious wasn’t happy with the rules, which led to the feud. Despite reports stating that Big Chief left due to the exhausting racing schedule, fans have other ideas.

It comes after he told viewers on social media that he took some time off from the show to focus on his family and the workshop, as well as to relax. He confirmed on Instagram that he is sitting the new America’s List out.

Fans discuss why Big Chief quit

Other rumors suggested the show may have let him go, but Justin denied this speculation in April, stating he would return in following seasons. Due to his success and popularity on Street Outlaws, viewers have made their assumptions.

A fan said: “Big Chief quit America’s List first night of filming because he and Jackie got into an argument with Precious.”

Another said: “Don’t get me wrong, I love all the 405 guys, but what’s America’s List without Big Chief? And, what did Shawn mean when he said Chief is done? Done with street racing all together? That’s no good because..

“There’s no Street Outlaws without Big Chief…PERIOD.”

“Chief is seasoned street racer, trash-talking and arguments won’t make him leave. If I had to guess, the dispute was about the wing on Chief’s car. Maybe that’s why he left“, speculated a fan.

Another theory includes the following from a fan:

Here’s my theory: Shawn said that he was the only one from last year that got kicked off and had to race his way in, in his vlog he dropped today about NPK. He also seemed pretty salty about it. What if Chief didn’t make the top 5 and either skipped the race, put himself on the list, or tried to and failed and still put himself on the list? This then blew up and he got in an argument about it, just said f*** it and left.

Big Chief responds to fan questions

When asked whether he is the race master for Street Outlaws: America’s List, he said no. Instead, co-star Shawn will fill that role, which Big Chief said “doesn’t surprise him.” He revealed on Instagram:

I’m not at all surprised at who they picked. Everyone on the show respects and admires Shawn for his years in the game. Things change, people change, and I think his personality is much better suited for the racemaster position than I am.

This is despite Big Chief supposedly being the cast member to suggest the entire idea for America’s List. He doesn’t have any hard feelings about it, and said he is “sitting this one out.” So that’s not to say he won’t return in future!

