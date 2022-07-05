











French Montana made his Basketball Wives debut when approached with an idea about recording a song with DJ Duffey. However, the question had VH1 viewers thinking about whether he really needs the money at all.

The Ain’t Worried ‘Bout Nothin singer is cashing some serious P already, so it’s not like he would need to collaborate with her for a huge return. He has worked closely with Duffey, whose real name is LaTosha, for years.

Duffey tried to play matchmaker by introducing him to her friend Brittish Williams. From how close DJ Duffey and French Montana are to just how much he’s stacking, Reality Titbit found out what his net worth is.

French Montana’s net worth

French has accumulated a $22 million net worth, which all comes down to his successful music career. This is according to Celebrity Net Worth. His worth soared after signing a record deal with Bad Boy Records and Maybach Music in 2012.

However, his career initially started in 2002, when he released mixtapes under record label Cocaine City. By 2009, French landed a big break when he was signed to Akon’s Konvict Muzik record label.

Also the founder of Coke Boys Records, the artist has even featured his former house on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, which boasted a recording studio worth $650K, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and over 8,000 square feet.

The 37-year-old’s second studio album, 2017’s Jungle Rules, reached number three on the Billboard 200, heightened by its most popular single Unforgettable. He filmed the track’s music video in Uganda.

His video helped raise half a million dollars to build the Suubi hospital which serves over 300,000 citizens of Uganda!

The rapper’s work with DJ Duffey

DJ Duffey has twerked and played sets for French Montana’s performances for years. She often plays at celebrity weddings and events, and proudly states her role as his DJ in her Instagram bio.

They aren’t just work colleagues but friends now. DJ Duffey revealed to Fomo Blog that she met him in Miami when actor Justin Combs introduced them, far before any of his break-out records were released. She said:

I watched him perform in a club in Miami, I’m like, ‘He has something special.’ That’s another reason why I started deejaying. I have an ear for talent and I didn’t even know it. At the time, I was more of just a fan. Every time he was in Texas or in the Texas area, I literally would go support him. If I’m anywhere he was, I’d always support his music. We became friends and developed a really good brother-sister friendship. Now to be working for him is amazing.

She even twerked at French’s set at Coachella! DJ Duffey spoke of the moment and added:

For him to let me have my moment in the show and stand up on a DJ booth, be sexy, do my thing, and get the attention from the crowd, it’s special.

Once, DJ Duffey and French jumped off the tallest building in Australia together!

DJ Duffey’s fortune

DJ Duffey has a net worth of $1 million, according to Popular Net Worth. Having rose to fame on Basketball Wives LA in 2016, she has also worked as Currensy’s official DJ and spun for Amber Rose’s SlutWalk in 2015.

Long before becoming a DJ, she studied at the University of Texas at Arlington, where she played Division 1 women’s basketball. Since then, she’s become a successful DJ and reality TV star, now reappearing on the 2022 Basketball Wives.

