Get to know Brandon's parents Ron and Betty on 90 Day Fiance













Ron and Betty feature on 90 Day Fiance as Brandon’s parents, and the pair have been the topic of conversation from viewers ever since.

Brandon and Julia have been on multiple 90 Day Fiance spin-offs, including Pillow Talk, Happily Ever After, Diaries and 90 Day Bares All. The loved up couple met through a friend of Brandon, and they video called whilst Julia was working in Russia.

As viewers have loved watching Brandon and Julia’s relationship develop on screen, it’s no surprise that his parents, Ron and Betty made quite the impression on 90 Day fans with their views on their son’s relationship. However, we don’t see much of them on the show. This article explores who Ron and Betty are, what they do for a living and Ron’s recent battle with cancer.

90 Day Fiance: Who are Ron and Betty?

Ron and Betty are stars on TLC, and although they aren’t leading cast members they are still just as well known.

Both Ron and Betty studied at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College, suggesting that they are college sweethearts. The pair got married on the 28th of September 1991, which Betty has described as the day she married “the man of my dreams”.

The pair are known for being very protective of their son, Brandon, who lived with them up until he moved out with Julia. Brandon and Julia lived with Betty and Ron at their family farm, and because of this Julia never really bonded with his parents – as it was all a bit too much for Julia.

Ron and Betty’s careers

As we know from 90 Day Fiance, Ron and Betty own Hummingbird Acres Farm, which is located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. This is where the pair reside (with some extra company from their farm animals).

On their website, they state that they raise all-natural, pastured Katahdin Lambs/Sheep, Nigerian Dwarf Goats, Registered Kune Kune Pigs and Poultry. They also breed European Imported German Shepherd Dogs and monkey-faced European Imported Brussels Griffons.

According to Betty’s LinkedIn, she has also worked at Main Line Broadcasting/Alpha Media in Richmond as a controller since November 2007.

Ron had a health scare last year

After Ron’s recent health problems, fans of the couple were eagerly waiting for an update on his health.

Brandon shared a post on his Instagram to update viewers, as he told them that his father’s mystery illness was cancer. When Ron went for a colonoscopy in 2020, the doctors found a tumour, however, they were able to remove it surgically as it was caught early.

Ron also told fans: “I did go through 30 days of chemo and radiation just to be sure that I got everything, and I did a CT scan about 30 days after that”, and he is “now free and clear of any cancer”.

Fans of the couple were quick to comment on the news. One follower wrote: “Yay!!! So happy to hear the good news!!! God is good!!!!!”.

