Get up to speed with Anthony Smiths wife, Bobbie on Street Outlaws













Although Anthony Smith is no longer on our screens, he will always be a racer to remember.

Street Outlaws is currently airing on Discovery, where viewers can watch their favourite street racers battle it out for the W. Anthony Smith announced he would be leaving the show in May 2021 in a YouTube video with his wife Bobbie and son, who both worked beside him during his racing.

So, who exactly is his wife Bobbie? Reality Titbit have all the information you need, including her job, children and Instagram!

FIX MY FLIP: Page Turner’s ethnicity stems from a diverse background

Screenshot from Discovery UK’s YouTube video titled: “Teammates Turned Rivals With $100,000 On The Line I Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days”

Who is Bobbie Smith?

Bobbie Smith is best known for being the wife of Street Outlaws star, Anthony Smith. Like Anthony, Bobbie is also from Arkansas, where the pair continue to live today.

Bobbie states in her Instagram bio that she works as a dental assistant. She is also seen to be working with Wildflower’s Boutique, a trendy store located in Trumann, Arkansas.

She has featured on the show multiple times supporting Anthony at his races.

Bobbie and Anthony

Bobbie and Anthony’s story is nothing short of special. The pair have been married for almost 26 years, as they tied the knot on the 19th of October 1996.

They have been loved up ever since, which is clear from their many social media posts together. Racing and fame hasn’t come between them, and they even share two children together, Brandon and Austin.

It seems that racing runs in the Smiths’ blood, as their sons are also a fan of the sport.

STREET OUTLAWS: Jeff Lutz’s age, career and net worth explored

Keep up with Bobbie on social media!

If you want to keep up with Bobbie outside of her Street Outlaws life, you’ve come to the right place. Bobbie currently has 1,413 followers on Instagram, where she posts every week without fail.

From inspirational quotes to selfies with Anthony, her posts have it all. Her Instagram also shows how supportive she has been of his racing throughout the years, and she even states in her bio that her “husband is Hercules.”

WATCH STREET OUTLAWS: AFTER HOURS ON DISCOVERY EVERY TUESDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK