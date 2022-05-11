Heartbreaking Glee cast tragedies - From Cory Monteith to Naya Rivera













The cast of Glee has suffered devastating tragedies in the history of the television show. The Glee stars will always be remembered by fans and the cast after their tragic deaths.

Dreams, life, love and especially, music. The American musical comedy-drama brought a lot of joy and tears throughout their six-year history on television from 2009 to 2015.

Despite all the good times, the young and bright cast of Glee suffered several tragedies both during and after the show. As we mourn their deaths here are some of the Glee stars you might not have known had passed away, as we remember the cast.

Cory Monteith

Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

According to The Mirror, the Canadian-born actor died in a hotel room at the age of 31-years-old on July 13, 2013. The autopsy of his death revealed he passed away from taking a lethal combination of heroin and alcohol.

The actor was staying at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver. His body was sadly discovered after he failed to check out of his room.

At the time of his death, Cory was dating his on-screen partner, Lea Michelle. He was also the first and only actual cast of Glee who had passed away while the series was still running.

Today, May 11, 2022, marks the actor’s 40th birthday.

Matt Bendik (Becca Tobin’s boyfriend)

A year after Cory Monteith’s death, the cast of Glee received the shocking news that Becca Tobin’s boyfriend at the time, Matt Bendik, had died of a heart attack. He had passed away on July 10, 2014, in his hotel room in Philadelphia.

No weapons, drugs or evidence of suicide seemed to be the cause of Matt Bendik’s sudden death. TMZ reported a hotel maid found Bendik’s body on the bed, face down.

A spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that “sudden, unexpected death” had no evidence of trauma.

Mark Sailling

Mark Sailing was facing up to seven years in jail weeks before his death on January 30, 2018.

The actor pled guilty to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors, reports TMZ. He was facing estimates of four to seven years in prison after accepting a plea deal.

The news of his death followed after a family member reported his disappearance on January 30, 2018. The same day his body was found.

A month after his death, it was then confirmed he had died due to asphyxia from hanging.

Naya Rivera

Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Naya Rivera is the latest tragedy that the cast of Glee has had to mourn after passing away on July 8, 2020. The heartbreaking story of the actress’ death took place in Los Angeles’ Lake Piru. Naya went missing while boating with her then four-year-old son, Josey Dorsey.

Her ex-husband Ryan filed the disappearance of both of their son and Naya. Later that day, little Josey was found alone and sleeping on a boat without Naya.

Five days later, her body was sadly found in an area of the lake.

Josey described the situation and said that he was “being helped into the boat by Rivera, who boosted him onto the deck from behind”. After that, “he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water”.

Days before her death, the actress posted what became her last social media post kissing her son Josey, in which she wrote: “Just the two of us.”

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article, or would like someone to speak to you can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.