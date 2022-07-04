Honey Boo Boo says it's 'messed up' with Mama June as she moves in with new man













Honey Boo Boo, Alana Thompson, spoke about her feelings towards her mom ‘Mama June’ as she surprised the family with her new man.

The siblings had a one-on-one session with Dr Ish, where they spoke about their turbulent relationship with their mother, on the recent episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption.

The psychologist asked how they were feeling after Mama June turned up uninvited to Alana’s birthday party and then several people tested positive for Covid.

At the time of filming, Mama June wasn’t married to beau Justin Stroud – who were dating for about a month. However, after production wrapped up, the pair reportedly tied the knot in early June, writes E Online.

“It’s just really messed up”

Alana told Dr Ish: “I think she’s just so overpowered by herself that she can’t even love nobody else.”

The expert then asked the 16-year-old to elaborate on her own relationship with her mom. Alana replied: “I just feel like it’s just really messed up because me and Mama used to be so close. We used to do everything together, and now it’s like she done disappeared on me.”

The former pageant queen’s older sister Jessica also spoke with Dr Ish. But the 25-year-old was in tears about the situation, and reflected on the strained relationship with June.

Jess became emotional when Dr Ish asked how her mom’s behaviour affected her. She said: “At this point, it’s like whatever. For the first half of my life, I lived with Doe Doe. I mean, I didn’t know what Mama was up to. I just learned to grow up on my own, and Mama wasn’t around then and she’s barely around now.”

“I didn’t ask for this”

However, when Josh and Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon, 22, sat down, Alana’s brother-in-law didn’t hold back.

He said he is reaching breaking point, and called out Mama June after family members caught Covid after she showed up to Honey Boo Boo’s birthday party uninvited.

Josh admitted: “All of the f***** up, unfortunate events that June has caused, yet you still allow her in your life. That’s what hurts me the most. That is why I’m angry.

“I didn’t ask for this. There’s only so much hanging around that I can do.”

But Lauryn explained that she is trying to do her “best” for her family and her mom. Dr Ish suggested the couple, who share two kids together, to come to a united front and to set boundaries.

Later on in the episode, Mama June tells her daughters that she has moved – and now lives in a trailer nearby.

June, who married love interest Justin Stroud earlier this year, is now only up the street from Pumpkin’s home. She kept the move with her new beau a secret, but it comes out on the show.

Will we get to see Honey Boo Boo, Mama June, Jessica and Lauryn work things out?

