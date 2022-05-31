Honey Boo Boo boasts 'brains and beauty' after college acceptance letter













Alana Thompson, known as Honey Boo Boo proves her haters wrong as she proudly shows her acceptance letter to the Georgia Military College Dual Enrollment Program.

Honey Boo Boo from Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo gained popularity at the young age of six. The public has seen her grow up from a toddler to a teenager. After a decade of fame, the reality TV star is heading to making big moves to further her education.

Alana Thompson says “Boo Boo” to the haters

On May 22, the 16-year-old shared the exciting news to her 1 million Instagram followers. Sharing a screenshot of the college acceptance letter, she captioned it: “brains & beauty.”

The letter reads: “CONGRATULATIONS! On behalf of the entire GMC Bulldog Family, it is my honor to offer you acceptance to the Georgia Military College Dual Enrollment Program for the 2022 Fall I Term.”

According to Georgia Military College’s website, the school “recognizes the need to provide academically talented high school students with opportunities for acceleration of their formal academic programs.” Its courses will provide high school juniors and seniors to accumulate college credits for their further studies.

Attending Georgia Miltary College, Alana will carry out her high school education while earning college credits for her chosen degree. Another benefit includes its deduction from the time it takes to complete the degree.

“Brains and beauty” Honey Boo Boo’s plans for the future

Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

Alana Thompson has been appearing on television ever since she was six-years-old. A decade later, she is yet to graduate from high school but is planning ahead.

Flooded with congratulatory messages and praises, Alana responded to a fan’s comment curious to find out about her plans after graduating.

“Purrrr Alana what do you wanna pursue after hs,” a fan asked, to which she replied: “Neonatal nursing 💕.”

Her mother, June Shannon told The US Sun that her youngest daughter Alana has already planned her future. She decided to prioritize her studies and made her decision of “wanting to go into a nursing program.”

“Granted, we’ve made a career out of it when it fell in our lap, but I don’t see Alana doing reality TV at the age of 40,” the mother-of-four revealed.

Alana’s current relationship with her parents

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Honey Boo Boo doesn’t have the greatest relationship with her parents, and some of the family drama has been aired on the show. She currently lives with sibling Lauryn, who has custody of her little sister.

The current season of Mama June: Road to Redemption shows June’s recovery journey. Honey Boo Boo is still in touch with her mum, June recently said.

Alana still films stuff for her family but is now dedicated to her studies. She is also focused on her relationship with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell and the couple have been dating around a year.

