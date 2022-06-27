Honey Boo Boo torn over whether to invite Mama June to high school graduation













Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is feeling indecisive over whether she wants to invite her mother June to her high school graduation, set to be celebrated next spring.

As Page Six reports, June Thompson was arrested for possession of drugs and paraphernalia in 2019. For that reason, her relationship with her four daughters has deteriorated and gone downhill. Especially with her youngest daughter, Alana.

Alana will finally graduate high school and attend the Georgia Military College Dual Enrollment Program in August. Her goal of becoming a neonatal nurse is now closer. But what about her relationship with Mama June?

Alana is “over at this point” of Mama June

In an exclusive clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, the 16-year-old sits down with her psychiatrist to give an update on her rocky and difficult relationship with her mother.

Alana has opened up to Dr Ish and got candid about her progress in her relationship with Mama June. Nonetheless, after some time, the teenager got to the point of not caring about it anymore.

In the confessional clip from Mama June: Road to Redemption, Alana told: “I’m a little mad that Pumpkin didn’t tell me that Dr Ish was here because, at this point, I’m tired of talking about mama.”

She then continued: “It’s never nothing different with her, so, whatever, I guess I’ll just sit here and get through this conversation as fast as possible.”

Honey Boo Boo debates inviting her mother to graduation

Alana and June’s current status is very much complicated. Despite her trying to repair her relationship with her mother, it seems the two are not making any promising progress.

Now that Alana is finally graduating from high school, the 16-year-old is said to be debating whether to invite her 42-year-old mother. The reason? She doesn’t even know if June would attend if invited.

“I’m going to graduate soon, but, like, should I even invite you to my graduation because are you even going to come?”, said Alana, who had her eyes teary while Dr Ish was in shock at hearing such a bold statement.

Tired of getting her hopes up

If there’s something fans of the reality TV show will agree on, it’s that Honey Boo Boo has tried her best to repair her relationship with her mother. Last November, things seemed to be heading in the right direction for the mother-daughter duo.

As time has gone by, Alana has grown older, becoming less dependent on her carers, including her mother. Confessing that she has cried on several occasions because of her mother, she revealed that she no longer gets emotional over what’s gone down between them.

