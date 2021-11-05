How did Chase Chrisley break his foot on Chrisley Knows Best?











In an upcoming episode of hit USA Network show Chrisley Knows Best, Chase Chrisley can be seen with a boot on his foot in agonising pain.

Fans have been left wondering what actually happened to the 25-year-old particularly as his father Todd Chrisley recently broke his leg and was in excruciating pain on Chrisley Knows Best.

THIS is why you shouldn't leave party planning up to Nanny and Elliott. Catch an all-new episode of #ChrisleyKnowsBest this Thursday at 8:30/7:30c on USA Network! pic.twitter.com/U9RRy8NYRB — Chrisley Knows Best (@Chrisley_USA) November 2, 2021

RELATED: How much do the Chrisleys make per episode?

How did Chase Chrisley break his foot?

Currently, it is unknown how Chase Chrisley broke his foot, but we do know when the incident occurred. In the clip, the Chrisley clan can be seen discussing Chase’s upcoming birthday celebrations, therefore it is likely that the injury happened around June 2021.

In the clip from Chrisley Knows Best, Chase can be seen clinging to his father Todd Chrisley while he is on the way to the hospital. The 25-year-old is seen with a boot on his injured foot limping in pain.

Nanny Faye and Elliott can then be seen giving Todd and Julie Chrisley ideas for Chase’s birthday party. Elliot says that he wants a “motorcycle” and a “yacht” while Nanny Faye says that he would prefer “hookers” and a “sports car”. Todd replies “not happening” to all of the suggestions while shaking his head in disbelief.

Winter House | New Series Premieres First Look Trailer | Bravo BridTV 6236 Winter House | New Series Premieres First Look Trailer | Bravo 889375 889375 center 22403

RELATED: Who was Faye Chrisley’s ex-husband Gene?

Chase Chrisley: Foot update

Interestingly, from around the time, the foot injury occurred in June 2021, Chase Chrisley seems to have kept the matter private by refraining to post any photos with the boot on social media. Even when he does post on Instagram, the snaps tend to show only the top half of his body.

From Chase’s latest Instagram post, it appears that his foot has fully healed with the young entrepreneur seen playing golf.

How tall is Chase Chrisley?

According to Legit, Chase Chrisley is 5 feet 5 inches tall.

In Chrisley Knows Best, viewers have noticed that younger brother Grayson has started to tower over Chase.

In an episode of Chrisley Knows Best, Chase said to his brother that he was just an “inch or two” taller than him, but it seems like Grayson is quite a bit taller. Reality Titbit found that Grayson Chrisley is actually 6 feet tall according to his baseball player profile.

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for boohooMAN

WATCH CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST ON USA NETWORK THURSDAYS AT 9 PM AND GROWING UP CHRISLEY AT 9.30 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK