Home » News, USA TV, What's On?

How old is Da Brat's girlfriend Jesseca 'Judy' Dupart?

September 3, 2021
Helen Williams

Hip-Hop legend Da Brat is back on our screens in 2021 on WeTV’s Da Brat Loves Judy. She’s the first female rapper to sell one million records and after her huge success as an artist she’s now enjoying her life, settled down with her girlfriend, Judy.

So, how old is Da Brat’s girlfriend, Judy? Let’s find out more about the couple, from where the nickname ‘BB Judy’ comes from to where they live and how Da Brat and Judy met.

Screenshot: Brat Loves Judy – WeTV

Who is Da Brat?

Da Brat was born Shawntae Harris on April 14th, 1974 making her 47 years old.

She was born in Chicago and her rap career began in the early 1990’s around the age of 18.

Da Brat has 3m followers on Instagram @sosobrat.

Da Brat and Judy

Chicago-born Da Brat has been in a relationship with Jesseca ‘Judy ‘Dupart for the last two years. Judy goes by the name ‘BB Judy’ on Instagram and hails from New Orleans.

Judy is the CEO of Kaleidoscope. Her million-dollar company sells hair products and has many other sectors.

Speaking about Judy on the show, Da Brat said: “First of all, she’s beautiful. I love her personality, I love her heart, I love looking at her... I have got a winner.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami | Supertrailer

BridTV
4347
Love & Hip Hop: Miami | Supertrailer
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/nCZni7nHDVE/hqdefault.jpg
847979
847979
center
22403

How old is Da Brat’s girlfriend Judy?

Da Brat’s girlfriend, Judy, is 39 years old in 2021. Given their ages, there’s an eight-year age gap between the couple.

She was born on February 12th, 1982 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Judy is a mother of three and she formed her Kaleidoscope hair business in 2013 as a single mother.

Da Brat and Judy met in Atlanta in 2017 while Judy was on tour. Speaking on Da Brat Loves Judy, the pair said they “started out as great friends and now they’re pretty much inseparable.”

Follow Judy on Instagram @darealbbjudy with 1.8m followers. She writes in her IG bio that Kaleidoscope also has a realty sector, too.

  • See Also: Here’s why they call Hannah ‘Chaddha’ on Big Brother

WATCH BRAT LOVES JUDY ON WE TV EVERY THURSDAY 9 PM ET/PT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
Tags:
Helen Williams
After studying for her BA in Journalism at Solent University, Helen went straight into writing for GRV Media as years of binge-watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta finally started to pay off. Helen has been with the company for over five years, writing about reality TV for over three years and specialising in USA and UK content. Outside of work you’ll find her rustling up Nigella’s latest recipes, or at the beach walking her dogs. They’re called Zeus and Nola and they even have their own Instagram page!

Related Posts