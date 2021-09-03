How old is Da Brat's girlfriend Jesseca 'Judy' Dupart?











Hip-Hop legend Da Brat is back on our screens in 2021 on WeTV’s Da Brat Loves Judy. She’s the first female rapper to sell one million records and after her huge success as an artist she’s now enjoying her life, settled down with her girlfriend, Judy.

So, how old is Da Brat’s girlfriend, Judy? Let’s find out more about the couple, from where the nickname ‘BB Judy’ comes from to where they live and how Da Brat and Judy met.

Screenshot: Brat Loves Judy – WeTV

Who is Da Brat?

Da Brat was born Shawntae Harris on April 14th, 1974 making her 47 years old.

She was born in Chicago and her rap career began in the early 1990’s around the age of 18.

Da Brat has 3m followers on Instagram @sosobrat.

Da Brat and Judy

Chicago-born Da Brat has been in a relationship with Jesseca ‘Judy ‘Dupart for the last two years. Judy goes by the name ‘BB Judy’ on Instagram and hails from New Orleans.

Judy is the CEO of Kaleidoscope. Her million-dollar company sells hair products and has many other sectors.

Speaking about Judy on the show, Da Brat said: “First of all, she’s beautiful. I love her personality, I love her heart, I love looking at her... I have got a winner.“

How old is Da Brat’s girlfriend Judy?

Da Brat’s girlfriend, Judy, is 39 years old in 2021. Given their ages, there’s an eight-year age gap between the couple.

She was born on February 12th, 1982 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Judy is a mother of three and she formed her Kaleidoscope hair business in 2013 as a single mother.

Da Brat and Judy met in Atlanta in 2017 while Judy was on tour. Speaking on Da Brat Loves Judy, the pair said they “started out as great friends and now they’re pretty much inseparable.”

Follow Judy on Instagram @darealbbjudy with 1.8m followers. She writes in her IG bio that Kaleidoscope also has a realty sector, too.

