











Ryan Martin is best known for revving up his engine on Street Outlaws. Due to his success on the track, many

Discovery fans are now questioning exactly how old he is, and how many years of experience he has.

The Monday night show sees car racers head to the racing track in hopes of being crowned the winner. Add to that, they often get paid hundreds of thousands for being the champion – a huge source of income for the stars.

Ryan’s net worth is estimated to be a whopping $2 million… So, we got to grips with just how long he has been in the racing industry and when he celebrates his birthday.

WOAH: The Street Outlaws salaries are even more supercharged than their cars

How old is Ryan Martin?

Born on December 1st 1977, Ryan is currently 44 years old (at the time of writing). He has been married to wife Cherish Casey – AKA Momma Fireball – for six years, who turned 30 back in June 2021.

They share a young son together called Dax, who is featured regularly on Cherish’s Instagram. Ryan appears to have brought his child into the world during his early forties, as he started posting photos of him in September 2019.

Ryan and Cherish actually first met on a blind date, and celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in August 2020. This means he would have been around 38 when they laid eyes on each other.

How many years has Ryan raced for?

Ryan first appeared on Street Outlaws in 2015 along with his freshly modified car, a fifth gen Camaro. He is newer to car racing than most of his co-stars but the star’s shop was successful even just before his TV appearance.

Street racing was big when the Discovery star was in high school, so it made sense that Ryan’s first car was his 89 Mustang. He met the guys he currently races with on the track, and some of them have their own businesses!

When he’s not racing, Ryan is running the auto shop B&R Performance. The company’s website says it specializes in “aftermarket performance products” and has had its own performance packages for cars since 2015.

The shop has assisted well-known stars on the racing track Jackie Knox, Freakin’ Rican, and several others to prepare for upcoming competitions. He is also a team racer of the Oklahoma City team.

FIND OUT: What happened to Tyler “Flip” Priddy from Street Outlaws?

His success on the Street Outlaws track

Known as one of the show’s best racers, Ryan has raced in a 2010 5th generation Fireball Camaro SS, which has twin turbos. Although he is so successful, he spends much more time in the gym than he does racing or working on cars!

Since he first appeared, he has moved his car up the OKC list. It has been a tough ride though, including getting early points lead only to have first place ripped away from him at the last moment.

Before his Camaro, Ryan had an 89 Fox Body Mustang that he raced 10×5 and X275 with. His fastest miles per hour in the 8th so far has been 207 mph!

WATCH STREET OUTLAWS: NO PREP KINGS ON DISCOVERY EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK