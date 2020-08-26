Fans of the USA physical obstacle and assault course game show Ninja Warrior are worried their fix of high-flying action may be about to come to an end with rumours of cancellation.

The sports entertainment competition, based on the Japanese TV series “Sasuke”, consists of hundreds of contestants from all over the USA attempting to tackle almost impossible obstacles along an assault course.

In order to qualify for the semi-finals and, in turn, the finals, the contestants have to either achieve a fast time of completing the course or go the furthest. The winner of the contest is crowned ‘Ninja Warrior US’ and receives a cash prize.

Now, enough of the monkeying around…

Has Ninja Warrior show been cancelled?

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and consequent lockdown, the recording of season 12 was postponed in order to follow with government guidelines.

This led to fans freak out; due to the fact that they thought the show would be cancelled and would cease to air. But do not fret, because NBC – the TV network that shows Ninja Warrior US – has given out a statement confirming the fact that there will be a season 12 of the show.

NBC representatives have said:

“We are still planning to have an American Ninja Warrior season. The competition would obviously be starting later than normal and airing on NBC later than normal but we’re very hopeful we’ll have a season 12, somehow and someway.

“We are coming up with contingency plans to re-start competition. We want to make sure it’s safe for everyone- the ninjas, their families and the crew. As soon as the world events reach a place where we can establish new dates, we will get the word out as quickly as possible”.

So, fellow ninjas, you better start training and staying motivated – you might be in the ninja course sooner rather than later!