Vanderpump Rules is an American Reality TV series that premiered in 2013 on Bravo. It developed as a spin-off of the popular reality TV show ‘The Real House Wives of Beverly Hills’ and has aired for eight seasons, following Lisa Vanderpump and the staff at her restaurant SUR in West Hollywood, California.

Lala Kent, 30, was a guest in season 4 and her bubbly and intense personality meant she was a main character on the show only two seasons later. Since then, she has become a very personality, paving her way into what is now her beauty empire ‘Give Them Lala Beauty’.

She’s currently engaged to her boyfriend of two years, producer Randall Emmet, 59, to whom she sadly had to postpone her wedding due to the Coronavirus pandemic and government guidelines.

Now, however, there are pregnancy rooms floating around…

Is Lala Kent pregnant?

No, Lala Kent is not currently pregnant. However, fiance Randall did confirm to US Weekly at the LA premiere of his movie ‘Hard Kill’ that the couple are currently trying to for a baby.

Randall said: “We are on the Flop App… Lala whatever day it is, she comes in and she says ‘Give me a baby’ and then I hope right to it!

“It’s only a matter of time” he added.

Lala and Randall’s relationship

The couple, who are 19 years apart, have been together for two years.

Randall proposed to the Vandepump Rules star in Mexico whilst they were on holiday in September 2018. A source actually told US Weekly that Lala had no idea that the film producer was about to pop the question.

There were some rumours recently that they had split, as Lala posted a quote about making “mistakes” on her Instagram stories and all the photos of the couple disappeared from her Instagram feed.

But, do not fret, Lala soon clarified that she just did that because she is “petty”. The actress said:

“I am petty- so when he pisses me off, his photos go to the archive- then I re-add them. I mean I have this dude’s name tattoed on my arm. He’s stuck with me.”