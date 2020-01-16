Olivia is a fan of all things writing and reality TV with 90 Day Fiance and RuPaul's Drag Race her firm favourites. She’s the proud owner of three pet bunnies and lifestyle blog Dungarees & Donuts and can be found getting tattooed, eating pizza or fangirling over Louis Theroux in her spare time.

New to Netflix is AJ and the Queen, a story of a drag queen called Ruby Red, who is down on her luck and travels from club to club in a rundown 1990’s R/V.

Along the way, she finds an unlikely companion in 10-year-old AJ.

In this unique drag-themed show, various stereotypes are broken as the show proves that everyone and anyone can be a drag queen.

One of the star’s of the series is actor Michael-Leon Wooley although his performance on the show was so convincing that it had fans adamant that he was blind in real life.

Who is Michael-Leon Wooley?

Michael-Leon Wooley is a 48-year-old actor born in Virginia, USA.

He is known for a number of acting performances including Dreamgirls and Premium Rush. In 2009, Wooley even voiced Louis in The Princess and the Frog.

The AJ and the Queen star can be found on Instagram and Twitter.

He plays Louis in AJ and the Queen!

In AJ and the Queen, Michael-Leon plays Louis, who is a blind drag queen.

Louis is Robert’s best friend and roommate in the series. According to a description of the character on Vulture, Louis is a 40 something black man who went blind after a diabetic stroke which he experienced in his 20s.

The character who Michael-Leon plays had a stroke in his 20’s, which left him blind. However, he can still put on his makeup flawlessly and pour champagne perfectly, as Louis refuses to put limits on himself.

Coco Butter is the real star of AJ and The Queen! 😂🤎 “I told you last time I’m a diabetic and I do not have the will to resist a box of thin mints!” 🤣💀#AJAndTheQueen pic.twitter.com/GBCJqg0bE2 — MARIOTHEARTIST (@MarioTheArtist) January 11, 2020

Is Michael-Leon Wooley blind?

No.

Michael-Leon Wooley is not actually blind, he just plays a blind character in AJ and the Queen.

His drag persona, Coco Butter, is known for one-liners such as:

I told you last time I’m a diabetic and I do not have the will to resist a box of thin mints.

Fans of the show have responded to Wooley on social media posts advising they actually believed he was blind.

