











Tayshia Adams appeared on the first Bachelorette that featured two Bachelorettes in 2020. She and Clare Crawley put a group of men through their paces all in a bid to find the one. For both women, it looked as though they had found their ‘happily ever after’, but after getting together with Zac Clark on the show, Tayshia Adams is now single.

Season 16 saw Tayshia as The Bachelorette but she later returned as a host of the show for seasons 17 and 18 alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe. The Bachelorette season 19 is hosted by Jesse Palmer and Tayshia and Kaitlyn will no longer appear on the show. So, let’s find out more about what Tayshia Adams is up to in 2022…

Tayshia and Zac split

During the proposal on The Bachelorette season 16, Tayshia said ‘yes’ when Zac got down on one knee but a year later, the pair called it quits.

Zac and Tayshia’s romance looked promising. The two ran the New York Marathon together and took to the ‘gram on Valentine’s Day but due to having tough schedules and being very different people, things didn’t work out as per Women’s Health Magazine.

Tayshia and Zac’s year-long engagement came to an end in December 2021.

Tayshia Adams says she’s not dating in The Bachelor pool

Although Tayshia did find love on The Bachelorette, speaking to ET Online in June 2022, Tayshia said that she “thinks she’s good” in regard to dating in The Bachelor realm again.

Hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, Tayshia also joked that she may have “picked certain people to be here so I could possibly say hello“.

In regard to her dating life, Tayshia said: “You might just have to watch because I might just take a little slide.“

After her split, Tayshia decided to focus on herself

In March 2022, US Magazine reported that The Bachelorette star Tayshia wasn’t in a rush to start dating again after her split from Zac Clark.

The two split in December 2021 and she spoke to US Magazine in March 2022, Tayshia suggested that maybe a year from then she would start dating, which would mean she’ll be open to the idea around March 2023.

Her main focus following the break-up was to focus on herself as per US, but People also reported in May 2022 that Tayshia still wants “marriage and … a family more than anything” despite splitting from Zac.

