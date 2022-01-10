The Voice: Is the show returning in 2022 or is it cancelled?











‘The Voice’ season 21 ended with Girl Named Tom, of Team Kelly Clarkson, winning the title. But is the show returning in 2022 or has it been cancelled?

Every year, fans are blessed with two seasons of shows, one airing in Fall and the other one being broadcast in Spring. However, things look different this year, and it seems like fans will have to wait longer than they had hoped for.

Is the show returning or is it cancelled?

The show will be returning in 2022. However, the season that usually airs in Spring has been cancelled. Fans will have to wait until Fall 2022 to watch the show again.

As per Fansided, most of the time, the Fall season airs in the third week of September. If the show decides to follow the same routine, fans might get to watch the show then. Even though NBC is not airing the show in January, fans should not worry about it being cancelled any time soon.

Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming told Deadline, “The Voice’ remains one of the most popular shows on television and we want to keep it that way. We want to eventize this iconic series. We think ‘The Voice’ will be on NBC for a very long time to come.”

Is the show planning on changing the judges?

The last season of The Voice season 21 introduced Ariana Grande as the judge. Fans loved her on the show, and many wondered if new judges would be added for the coming season.

As of now, no confirmations have been made. However, Radar Online had previously reported that the producers were planning on changing Blake Shelton as a judge after 21 seasons.

A source told the outlet: “Current top ten artists like Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Billie Elish, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Weeknd, were all hesitant about staring on a competition show before Ariana Grande signed on.”

Fans want Ariana Grande to be back

Ariana managed to wow the fans with her judging skills and there is no doubt she made the show entertaining. Due to this, fans have been hoping the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer will be back for another season. However, neither Ariana nor NBC have confirmed anything.

At this point, it is hard to tell if Ariana will be back for The Voice 2022.