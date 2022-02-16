It’s true! The Bachelor’s Becca Tilley has a secret boyfriend











Becca Tilley is most known for her appearance on the popular dating show The Bachelor. Tilley tried her luck for love twice and was the runner up of season 19 as well as making it all the way to week seven in the following season.

Though she didn’t win either of the bachelor’s hearts, she has had success in love. After her relationship with Robert Graham ended in 2017, Becca has successfully been dating a mystery man, though it is being kept out of the public eye, Becca seems very happy.

The reality star is doing a fab job at keeping it out of the public eye as they have been going strong for a while now and we are still in the dark!

Reality Titbit has found all that we could on the couple and has got you covered – to a point – below.

RELATED: Are Becca and Thomas from Bachelor in Paradise still together?

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 8479 Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/4nTf7iViYUI/hqdefault.jpg 956621 956621 center 22403

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Becca’s secret beau

Baring in mind it took Becca over a year and a half to show her ex-boyfriend Robert to the public, it’s no surprise that she isn’t letting us bombard her relationship with her latest boyfriend.

Her new boyfriend’s identity and whereabouts are still unknown and it seems Becca plans on keeping it this way for the foreseeable future.

Becca announced her new beau during an episode of Scribbling In back in 2019. Though she didn’t give us anything more than that, she did mention she was very happy and the smile on her face mirrored that.

Later in the episode, she was asked during a game of Truth or Drink to disclose his identity, but Becca wasn’t budging and chose to drink instead.

Becca’s previous public relationships have affected her new one

Becca and her former partners have struggled with the media and being in the public eye in the past and she has even admitted it has played a big part in why they ended.

The reality TV star has said the main reasons she ended her relationship with Robert, wasn’t because of him, but because of the effects the publicity had on them. The ex-couple still have nothing but nice words to say about one another.

Due to this, it is understandable that she wants to keep this one on the down low. Becca has said she wanted to keep this relationship as far away from the public eye as she can.

Though Becca doesn’t post anything about her partner on Instagram or other socials, the fact they have been going strong for four now says a lot.

CHECK IT OUT: All about Clayton Echard, his age, job and life as The Bachelor

Becca’s dating history

The actress, model, entrepreneur and TV personality has been in two serious relationships during her career so far.

Her first was with Robert Green who she dated until 2017. Robert was also a former alum of sistering ABC show, The Bachelorette and was on Desiree Heartstock’s series.

Though the couple ended after a year of dating, they have remained friends and have nothing but nice words to say about one another.

Her second, and hopefully most successful relationship – from what we know – is with her secret man. All we can confirm is that she says she is very happy and that he is the one she wants to start a family with.

WATCH THE BACHELOR ON ABC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C OR STREAM ON HULU NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK