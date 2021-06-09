AGT: We found Jane Marczewski on Instagram - follow Nightbirde!











We are now well into the auditions stage of America’s Got Talent 2021, as episodes continuing airing Tuesday nights on NBC.

Finally, the moment many fans await for has happened: Simon Cowell has pressed his Golden Buzzer. Each year, the most talked-about singers receive a Golden Buzzer from one of the four judges. This sends them straight through to the live shows, without facing the elimination rounds.

Simon Cowell bestowed inspiring singer Jane Marczewski with his Golden Buzzer this year. Let’s get to know Jane, who performs under the pseudonym Nightbirde, better. We found her on Instagram to find out more about her!

THE BACHELORETTE: All about Katie Thurston’s ex-boyfriend

Jane Marczewski: Age and background

Jane Marczewski is a 30-year-old singer from Ohio. She performs under the name “Nightbirde.”

On her blog, Jane revealed that she has six months to live, after receiving a diagnosis of terminal cancer on New Year’s Eve. Jane has still has cancer in her lungs, spine and liver.

Jane also said on AGT that the doctors have told her that she only has a 2 per cent chance of surviving. However, the news hasn’t stopped Jane’s dreams. She said in her audition: “Two per cent is not zero. Two per cent is something.”

READ MORE: Who pays for Home Town Takeover renovations?

Jane as Nightbirde impresses on AGT

Jane Marczewski first appeared as Nightbirde on America’s Got Talent 2021 episode 2 (Tuesday, June 8th).

Big Timber | Official Trailer

She took to the stage to perform her original song, “It’s OK.” The song is based on the last year of Jane’s life, which has been spent battling cancer.

Simon Cowell reacted to Jane’s performance saying: “There have been some really great singers this year and I am not going to give you a yes.” He then surprised Jane and the audience by pressing the Golden Buzzer.

NETFLIX: Get to know Daym Drops from Fresh, Fried and Crispy

Follow Jane Marczewski on Instagram

If you are a fan of Jane’s from AGT and want to follow her journey outside of the competition, you can find her on Instagram.

Jane, who has an account under her stage name Nightbirde, already has over 33,000 followers on the social media app. This figure is correct as of publication date.

You can follow Jane Marczewski on Instagram @_nightbirde.

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT TUESDAYS AT 8/7C ON NBC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK