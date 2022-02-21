Jasmine Nguyen confirms split from fiancé Pranav Magal











The Bachelor’s Jasmine Nguyen confirmed she has split from her fiance Pranav Magal. The reality star opened up about the breakup in an Instagram video.

Jasmine had appeared in Season 24 of The Bachelor. Even though she was not selected, she managed to find the love of her life outside. However, over a month after confirming her engagement, Jasmine revealed she and Pranav were no longer together.

Several fans came forward to support Jasmine as her comment section was filled with messages of support.

Who is Pranav Magal?

Pranav is a doctor specializing in Anesthesiology. While Jasmine has been quite active on social media, Pranav is the opposite. It appears he likes to keep his personal life private.

Fans were introduced to Pranav when Jasmine started posting their pictures on her social media. The two got together in 2019 and in 2021 he asked her to get married with a gorgeous engagement ring.

A look back at the proposal

Pranav popped the big question in December and Jasmine was quick to post about it on her social media.

As per Bachelor Nation, she wrote: “MY FREAKIN FIANCÉ !!!! We are on cloud nine. Dec 3, 2019 – Our very first date. Dec 3, 2021 – You asked me to be your wife. Pranav, you are the one my soul loves and I can’t believe that I get to build a home with you. The love you show me daily is the love I have prayed for my whole life. Thank you Jesus for @doctormagal – my cup runs over!!!”

Jasmine Nguyen confirms split

Fans had suspected something was wrong between the couple when they noticed Jasmine had removed all the pictures with Pranav. After weeks of staying silent about the relationship, Jasmine finally broke her silence on February 21.

In a video, Jasmine broke down crying while confirming her split. She said: “I know that you guys have noticed that I have not been on here lately and I have seen your sweet DMs and comments and I just wanted to say first and foremost, thank you. I love you guys.”

She continued: “There is no easy way for me to say this but the engagement has ended and we are no longer together. I was looking forward to this next chapter so badly. I was so excited to be a wife and start a family and I was so sure that I found my person, but I know I have been sharing a lot of wedding content with you guys and was excited to take you guys along on that process and journey but this journey is going to be a little different now.”

She further added: “I know that I am going to get questions on if I am okay. I’m not, guys. I’m not, but I have taken this time to be with myself and be with my people and I know with time, I will be.”