Release date for Joseline's Cabaret Las Vegas reunion remains uncertain













Fans have been waiting for Joseline’s Cabaret Las Vegas‘ reunion to drop but as of now, there has been no announcement of a release date.

Following the online drama between the cast members, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what went down during the reunion. When the trailer for it was released last week, several people had hoped they would get to watch the show on April 3.

Unfortunately, the show did not air and as of now, Zeus Network has not responded on when fans can expect to see the show.

The teaser for the show has already hinted there is a lot of drama going on among the cast members. For those who follow the reality stars online, they would be well aware of the social media posts made by Amber Ali about being allegedly attacked by Joseline Hernandez and her boyfriend, producer Ballistic Beats during the reunion.

Since there has been an ongoing social media drama and some rumors about legal cases, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what really happened at the reunion. Unfortunately, the network hasn’t confirmed anything. Some of the reactions from the fans can be seen below:

Rewatching season 3 of Joseline’s cabaret since they playing about the reunion 🥱 — girl magnet 🤍 (@deezi_) April 4, 2022

so where’s the joseline’s cabaret reunion. i’m bout to get irritated yall throwing my sunday night tf off — A L I Y A H (@shugahunyicee) April 4, 2022

i’m tryna understand why joseline’s cabaret reunion ain’t up when it’s clearly SUNDAY. pic.twitter.com/hUpXRkMaAZ — 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@ohokcher) April 4, 2022

A look at the trailer

Sadly, the trailer does not show a lot, and fans are left confused when they see it. The video started by showing every cast member with a voice-over of what went down at the reunion.

While the audio hinted that a lot of drama took place, the video fails to do justice. In fact, fans have expressed their disappointment over the same. Since most of them found out about the tension at the reunion via social media, they had expected the teaser to offer a bit more than what they got to see.

On the official website of Zeus Network where the trailer was posted, fans were quick to express their disappointment. One user wrote: “They not doing a reunion it’s a scam.” Another added: “@zeus if you edit the reunion too much i will UNSUBSCRIBE. I NEED TO SEE WHEN AMBER KNOCKS OUT JOSELINE!!!”

As of now, the network has not responded.

What happened in the last episode of the show?

The final episode of the show saw Joselne and the ladies coming together to give their final performance in Las Vegas. While their moves were spectacular, so was the drama between the cast members.

The last episode definitely did set the tone for the reunion, and fans have been waiting for the same.