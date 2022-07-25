Judge Greg Mathis has been ruled a whopping fortune despite retirement













Gregory Ellis Mathis, A.K.A Judge Mathis, is best known for his appearance on award-winning television court show Judge Mathis.

Despite the shows success, Greg has decided to let fans see his life through a different light – a more personal one at that. In fact, Greg has launched his own reality TV show on E! called Mathis Family Matters.

Although the show will give us an inside scoop on the star, Judge Mathis’ net worth is still unknown to many. Reality Titbit have everything you need to know, including his net worth and the story of how he made it to where he is today.

What is Judge Mathis’ net worth?

According to The Richest, as of July 2022, Judge Mathis’ net worth is estimated at around $20 million.

The Emmy award winning television personality has not only made his earnings through his career on our screens, but also because of his journey as a Judge.

In 1995, Mathis was elected as a District Court Judge for 36th District where he was regarded among the top five judges during his five years in the role.

Then 3 years later, in 1998, the Judge Mathis Show was launched by Warner Brothers Television. As the show was such a success amongst viewers, they continued to make new episodes to keep up with the needs and desires.

According to The Richest, Judge Mathis’ annual salary from the show was a whopping $5 million, so the show will have contributed to the majority of his growing net worth.

Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Greg Mathis started from the bottom

Fame and fortune hasn’t always been the way for Mathis, as he started from the bottom to get where he is today.

The 62-year-old was involved in gangs, and even ended up in prison at a young age. After landing in Wayne County Jail with a concealed-weapons charge, he received an offer from the Judge that little did he know would change his life forever.

Judge Charles Kaufman told Greg he could either go to a maximum-security prison, or earn a General Equivalency Degree (GED) course. After choosing the educational option, Greg managed to turn his life around and put a stop to his delinquent life.

This tough background is what made him perfect for the Judge Mathis Show, as not only is he sympathetic, but he helps those involved find a positive solution as he too has been in their position.

Photo by: Tommy Garcia/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Mathis Family Matters

Mathis Family Matters kicked off on E! last month, and if you don’t know what to expect from the show – we’re here to tell you you’re in for a treat.

During the trailer for the new show, Judge Mathis urged viewers that “when the robe comes off I’m just another sucker.”

With such a big family, it’s no surprise that he wants them to get involved in the reality TV industry, especially when they have a bond like no other. Mathis Family Matters will focus on the man himself, along with his wife Linda, their four children, Jade, Greg Jr., Camara, and Amir, and their multiple grandchildren.

As many viewers are used to seeing the serious (most of the time) side of Mathis, it will be interesting to see how the unfiltered side of his life goes down…

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

