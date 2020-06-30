Below Deck Mediterranean has returned to Bravo this summer for yet another series, this time with an all-female crew aboard.

There are some old faces, some new on this fifth season. Newbie Lara Flumiani’s shock exit meant that Captain Sandy needed another crew member, and so she welcomed back Christine “Bugsy” Drake.

As always, the Below Deck Med team welcomes a variety of guests onto the 184ft charter yacht and episode 5 (Monday, June 29th) introduced viewers to Justin Thornton.

So, who is Justin Thornton? Find out about the Below Deck Mediterranean guest here.

Who is Justin Thornton?

Justin Thornton is an entrepreneur, investor, and business owner from New York.

He graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Business Administration and Management. Justin then continued to obtain an MBA in Business Strategy.

Channelling what he had learnt from business school, Justin founded Skyline Corporation in 2011. Skyline Corporation has many sectors from home entertainment to tire wholesale, industrial and auto. Primarily, Skyline Corporation works in construction.

Justin on Below Deck Mediterranean

Below Deck Med viewers were initially sceptical of Justin Thornton, yet as the episode progressed that scepticism transferred to his group of friends.

One viewer tweeted: “Dear Charter Guest Justin…keep Scout close and ditch those a**hole friends of yours especially Mr. Where are my oysters”

Another defended Justin from a critical tweet stating: “anyone who loves his dog that much is good with me.”

Justin was desperate to bring his dog, Mr. Scout, aboard the yacht, rather than leaving him at home. This is not typically allowed on the boat but somehow Justin got away with it!

Follow Justin Thornton on Instagram

Justin has already established himself as somewhat of an Instagram influencer before even appearing on the reality TV show.

Justin has over 27,000 followers as of publication date.

The majority of Justin’s Instagram feed is filled with travel snaps and evidence of his jet setting lifestyle. It also shows that Justin brings his husky puppy along with him most places, so it’s no surprise that he wanted to bring the dog on Below Deck Med!

You can follow Justin on Instagram under the handle @jtthornton.

