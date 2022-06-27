Kandi Burruss' height makes her the smallest RHOA star













Kandi Burruss is best known for her appearance on The Real Housewives Of Atlanta, and viewers have been questioning the stars height.

RHOA are currently airing their fourteenth season, where viewers get to enjoy all the latest drama and chaos from our favourite women from the comfort of their homes.

Reality Titbit have explored everything you need to know about Bravo star Kandi, including her height, how tall she is compared to her husband and her recent disagreement with Marlo Hampton.

Kandi Burruss’ height explored

When Kandi said on the show that Marlo is 6ft 10, viewers were quick to ask how tall Kandi actually is. One user wrote on Twitter: “Kandi said Marlo is 6ft 10..WHAT? She tall but Kandiiiii?!!!”

Reality Titbit can confirm that Kandi is 5ft 3inches. The RHOA star has confirmed this on Twitter multiple times.

One viewer tweeted her, saying: “@Kandi looks so #tiny versus these other housewives but she’s actually 5’7” – which is tall!”. However, Kandi was quick to respond to the tweet saying: “No I’m not. I’m only 5’3.”

This makes Kandi the smallest cast member of RHOA, as she is just shorter than Drew Sidora who is 5’4.

How tall is Kandi’s husband Todd?

Other viewers have taken to Twitter to point out that Todd Tucker is a similar height to Kandi. One user wrote: “Todd and Kandi the same height. I love me a short man.”

In her Instagram photos, the pair seem to be the same height, however this is when Kandi is wearing her stiletto’s of course.

According to Wiki Bio Worth, Todd Tucker stands at 5’7 inches tall, making him 4 inches taller than Kandi. This makes sense, as we’re sure when Kandi’s heels are off the difference is much more noticeable.

Kandi VS Marlo

Kandi and Marlo had a major disagreement on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which has been the topic of conversation across social media.

The argument began after Kandi kindly offered to donate her clothes to Marlo’s organisation, Glam It Up. Glam It Up are a non-profit foundation who aim to help young girls in foster care.

Marlo was extremely offended by this offer, as she said on the show that she would never give her foster girls “hand me downs”. Kandi was surprised this caused her offence, as the clothes were hardly worn, some were even designer.

RHOA viewers have jumped to social media to defend Kandi. One user wrote: “Marlo said no to the hand me downs real quick. I get where she was coming from speaking from her experience as a former foster kid BUT hell if Kandi were my height and size she could’ve passed those bags my way… those are designer digs not your average used clothes donation.”

If Marlo and her foundation won’t take Kandi’s clothes I will! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/gykDuCg2gQ — Real Housewives Gifs (@housewifegifs) June 20, 2022

