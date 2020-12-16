Who is Katerina Rawlings? Meet Fast N' Loud star Richard Rawlings' partner!











Many of Richard Rawlings’ fans want to know more about his partner Katerina Rawlings. Who is she?

Richard Rawlings is a familiar face from our screens as the star of Fast N’ Loud and the owner of Gas Monkey Garage.

The reality star found love with partner Katerina and their followers want to find more information about Richard’s partner.

So, who is Katerina Rawlings? Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Katerina Rawlings?

Katerina Rawlings, whose previous name was Katerina Deason, was born on November 5th, 1967 which makes her 53 years old this year.

Katerina clearly has a healthy lifestyle and fitness routine as she has a strong and fit body for her age.

There isn’t a lot of information about her career or education but what we know is that she is the former wife of billionaire Darwin Deason who she married back in 2008.

Katerina has stayed away from the limelight but this is certainly not the case with Richard as the two are very vocal about their relationship on social media.

They both regularly take to their Instagram profiles and share pictures together.

Katerina and Richard Rawlings

Richard first introduced Katerina as his new partner in 2019. At the time, TMZ published loved-up pictures of the new couple and the world got to know that Richard has found love again.

The Fast N’ Loud star didn’t waste much time as he proposed to Katerina during a romantic holiday in Tulum, Mexico in August, 2019.

Richard shared a selfie with Katerina and announced their engagement to social media followers on Instagram.

He recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and said that he was “married”.

While he or Katerina haven’t shared pictures from their wedding, Katerina has deleted her previous Instagram profile. She is now on the social media platform under the name ‘Katerina Rawlings’.

Follow Katerina on Instagram

Katerina enjoys an incredible following on Instagram. She currently has 55 posts and a fan base of 70.9k followers.

Her profile is filled with loved-up snaps with Richard and she doesn’t shy to gush about their relationship.

You can find Katerina under the handle @katerina_rawlings.

