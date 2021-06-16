RHOBH: Who is Kathy Hilton's husband? Age, net worth and job revealed











Kathy Hilton, the mother of Nicky and Paris Hilton, is an American actress and fashion designer. However, more recently, she has been hired as a “friend of” Kyle Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since October of last year.

Since Kathy’s first appearance on the show, viewers have been asking questions about who her husband is and what he does for a living.

Let’s get to know Richard, as a new season of RHOBH airs this summer 2021.

Who is Kathy Hilton’s husband?

Richard Hilton

Kathy has been married to Richard (or Rick) Hilton since 1979.

He is a 65-year-old businessman, chairman, and co-founder of Hilton & Hyland, a real estate brokerage firm.

Richard’s fortune not only comes from his work in real estate, but as he is the grandson of Hilton Hotel founder Conrad Hilton. He reportedly has a net worth of $350 million as of June 2021, which certainly makes Rick one of the wealthier Housewives’ husbands.

Is Richard Hilton on Instagram?

Yes, Richard “Rick” Hilton is indeed on Instagram. His username is @rickhilton7.

Richard currently has over 128k followers. This figure is correct as of publication date.

Rick tends to post pictures and videos of the destinations he’s travelled to, his family and golf.

What is the relationship like between Kathy and Rick?

From what we can see, Kathy and Rick’s relationship seems very loving. Though both are often busy with work, they still take the time for date nights, travelling and seeing the grandkids.

It is clear that after all these years they both adore each other and make no secret of it on social media, sharing cute pictures of the two of them together.

