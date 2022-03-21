Kevin Gullage transports judges "to another lifetime" with American Idol audition













Kevin Gullage has stunned American Idol judges and viewers all over the world with his incredible voice, and he walked away with a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Season 20 of American Idol began last night, and we have already seen some of the best of the best. The contestants hit the stage in the hope of wowing Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Kevin Gullage was amongst the acts, and he did more than wow the judges, he wowed the world. Reality Titbit has explored more about Kevin, including his music career so far, his insane audition and some reactions from American Idol viewers.

AMERICAN IDOL: Meet Douglas Mills, the “off the charts” American Idol contestant

Promised Land | Official Trailer | ABC BridTV 7775 Promised Land | Official Trailer | ABC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/BFBasnNP3Uw/hqdefault.jpg 940092 940092 center 22403

Who is Kevin Gullage?

Kevin Gullage is a 23 year old musician from New Orleans, LA. He attended the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, The Louis Armstrong Jazz Camp, and Loyola University New Orleans.

Kevin is known for being the bandleader of Kevin & The Blues Groovers. His band consists of six members, Tony Gullage, Mac Carter, Roderick Jackson, Carlton Ross, Brandon Adams and the man himself, Kevin Gullage. The band work incredibly well together, with Kevin’s soulful singing and piano talent blended with his bandmate’s experience, those who listen to The Blue Groovers are left speechless every time.

Kevin was brought into the world of music at a young age, as he grew up interacting with artists such as Henry Butler and Gary Brown. He is already signed up with Grammy-winning record label Basin Street Record, which he signed with in early 2022.

Kevin’s American Idol audition

The New Orlean’s musician chose to sing a cover of Otis Redding’s “That’s How Strong My Love Is” for his American Idol audition.

This song choice paid off, and Katy, Lionel and Luke were all blown away by Kevin’s incredible voice. Katy explained on the show that the notes he was hitting were “from another lifetime ago”. Lionel also told Kevin that he has so much “flavour” and “it’s going to be an exciting adventure”.

Not only was Kevin’s voice noticed, but judge Luke Bryan also commented on Kevin’s smile, saying that he “looks like someone anyone can talk to”.

90 DAY FIANCE: Memphis is the real breadwinner in relationship with Hamza

Viewers can’t get enough of Kevin already

As always, American Idol viewers have jumped onto social media to discuss their favourites from the auditions, and it’s no surprise that Kevin is up there.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “If Kevin Gullage doesn’t win American idol I’m gonna be mad”. Another said: “Remember the name Kevin Gullage He just wowed me on American Idol. Not just some big voice, but a huge talent, with a magnetic personality and smile to match. He has everything. And he’s lovable. I can’t see him not being a very big star. Very soon”.

Even Lionel Richie congratulated Kevin on Twitter, as he wrote: “You gave EXACTLY what needed to be given today @Kevin_Gullage. Keep that flavour with you when you come to Hollywood!”

Kevin Gullage🤯🤯. That's the most adult voice I've heard on here. You don't find that kind of soulfulness in today's music unless you're listening to Chris Stapleton. #AmericanIdol — Qdawg (@Qdwag94) March 21, 2022

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON ABC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK