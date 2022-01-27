Get to know CEO and ‘builder boy’ Kurt Sowers from Joe Millionaire











After almost a 20-year hiatus, reality TV series Joe Millionaire is back on Fox. The original Joe Millionaire was Evan Marriott but the show has been reinvented in 2022 and it features two men – one is very wealthy and the other is just a ‘regular Joe’.

There are tonnes of ladies on the show who say they’re looking for love. But it’s up to Steven McBee and Kurt Sowers to whittle down their suitors and find ‘the one’. Let’s find out more about Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer‘s Kurt Sowers…

Kurt Sowers is popular on Joe Millionaire

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer features two men – Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee – and 20 women.

Some of the women are ‘team Kurt’ while others are ‘team Steven’ but the bachelors on the show are tasked with trying to work out whether the ladies’ intentions are ‘pure’ or whether they’re trying to bag themselves a millionaire.

Twenty-two-year-old influencer and model Sara Rose said during episode 3 that she “has feelings” for Kurt but he was also interested in 30-year-old Carolyn and 28-year-old Amanda.

Joe Millionaire: Kurt’s age and hometown

Hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, Kurt is 32 years old.

He thinks that “money doesn’t buy you swagger” and isn’t easily intimidated by other men.

Kurt said during episode 1: “I come from nothing, so stepping out of a Rolls into a mansion, it’s a bit of a lifestyle change, that’s for sure.“

He can be found on Instagram and Twitter @sir_kurt with around 12k followers combined.

Exploring Kurt Sowers’ career

Kurt is a general contractor and speaking of his job, he said he thinks that it’s something that could put a woman off. Kurt described the construction world as a “dirty industry” and added he doesn’t “know if that’s what women are looking for“.

The 32-year-old said: “Some women won’t give a man in a hard hat the time of day.“

Although he may not have the same net worth as his co-star Steven McBee, Kurt started his own company a couple of years back, so he’s now the CEO of his own building business. He describes himself in his IG bio as a “Builder Boy Extraordinaire“.

Kurt joked in episode 1: “…my life is not that glamourous, so you better like me“.

