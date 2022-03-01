Larry Larson’s age proves he has spent most of his life racing cars













Larry Larson is best known for revving his engine on Discovery’s Street Outlaws. The truth is that his wealth of experience comes from more than 40 years of racing – so how old is he?

The car racer is a popular star of the show, and fans are eager to find out his age. It comes as he continues to show off his underground racing scene skills, where participants win money if they get a quicker time than their opponents.

We found out all about his racing experience, age and whether he has any children. Plus, how did he secure an entire world record while getting behind the wheel for work? Reality Titbit has the latest scoop on Larry.

How old is Larry on Street Outlaws?

Larry Larson celebrates his birthday at the beginning of November. He began studying at Wallace County High School, in Sharon Springs, Kansas, in 1978, which he is thought to have joined at the age of 14.

Taking this into account, the Street Outlaws star would have been born during the year of 1964. Therefore, he is thought to be 57 years old at the time of writing.

Despite his age, Larry continues to race and even regularly makes YouTube videos about his passion for cars. He has been building race cars professionally since 1992, when he was around 28 years old.

Larry Larson has raced for 40+ years

In 1996, the Discovery star decided to go it alone and set up Larson Race to produce some of the race cars which zoom along the dragstrip in the Midwest. With over 40 years of racing experience, he revved into the industry from young.

From racing Big Chief at Armagedon in 2017 to going against Boddie at Memphis Street Outlaws No Prep, the adrenaline junkie has thrown himself into tons of races since he began his job.

He now provides consulting and crew chief duties for racers, including twin turbo standout and Pro Street icon Mike Moran, competition eliminator and Pro Mod competitors Steve Matusek, Mitch Withers, Darin West, and others.

Once, his truck did not fit the rules of No Prep Kings racing, so Larry was told by the sanctioning body to make changes to the bed in order to comply before he could perform on the track.

Street Outlaws: Larry holds world record

The five-time champion holds a record of 6.16 seconds at 219 miles an hour. This means he has made the quickest pass in the history of any street-legal car during Hot Rod Magazine’s 10th anniversary of Drag Week.

As of 2018, Larry – who drives a Cadillac ATS-V he built all by himself – had won the Drag Week event five times in a row, and was the first competitor to run over 200mph and run in the sixes.

The 2016 Cadillac was built at Larson Race Cars in Oak Grove, Missouri, which has been seen regularly on Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings. Ever since that year, Larry Larson has been competing in the NPK competition.

