











Laura Dotson has been raking in the dollar alongside hubby Dan as they star on Storage Wars. Proving that her bidding efforts are well-rewarded with large profits, the A&E star is now worth millions.

Storage units could be filled with junk or, sometimes, valuable items worth a huge buck. Laura risks it all by regularly making a bid on the series, just like her co-stars who are as eager as her to get their hands on several bargains.

Hosting between 1500 to 3000 auctions per year is the main way she makes money. Her experience in the trade dates back to the mid-90s, when she started working as an auctioneer with her husband.

MONEY, MONEY, MONEY: How much do Storage Wars actors make?

Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Laura Dotson’s auctioneering career

Laura’s advance into the auction industry started in the mid-90s, when she teamed up with husband Dan Dotson. Together, they run American Auctioneers, a full service auction company in Riverside, California.

Having been around bidding since 1988, she became familiar with auctioneering several years before she met Dan in 1996. Alongside becoming his wife, she became Dan’s business partner, as well as their firm’s co-owner and manager.

He launched the auction company in 1983, which specializes in storage units, estates, business inventories and equipment, legal and foreclosures, fundraisers and appraisals. They average two auctions a day, six days a week.

Storage Wars: Laura’s net worth

Laura has accumulated a $4.5 million net worth throughout her auctioneering and bidding career. In fact, Storage Wars may not ever have existed without the hers and Dan’s initial inspiration.

In 2015, Examiner.com reported that Thom Beers came up with the idea for Storage Wars, but said that Dan and Laura Dotson inspired it. From discussing gold treasure found at an auction to appearing on TV shows, she’s done it all!

Another way she makes money – on top of her A&E salary – is through her job as owner of StorageAuctions.net, an internet portal focusing on providing self-storage auction listings throughout the United States and Canada.

She often puts her money to good use, such as when she raised money for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles alongside the likes of RHOBH‘s Kyle Richards and Kylie Jenner, to name a few.

LOOK AT THIS: Biggest profit on Antiques Road Trip revealed

Her husband Dan’s fortune

Dan also holds a $4.5 million net worth, meaning that combined, they have a whopping $9 million fortune! With Laura’s help, he spends most of his days bidding on units, and selling the items at regular auctions.

The majority of his earnings come from his own auctioneering business, but with the added prominence of being an OG Storage Wars cast member, this has only upped his riches even more.

It all started in the Dotson family, when Dan’s grandfather, Sam Fancher, was a cattle and farm auctioneer in the Ozark Mountains region of northwest Arkansas. By the young age of 11, Dotson was taught to auctioneer by his grandfather.

WATCH STORAGE WARS ON A&E ON TUESDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK