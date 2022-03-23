











Lisa Delarios keeps schtum about her age, but isn’t too shy to share throwbacks to photos from fifth grade. When she isn’t busy bidding, the Storage Wars star is usually making jokes or cuddling her dogs.

Born and raised in a small Texas town, she has bounced between the east and west coasts since entering adulthood. She looks a fair amount younger than her A&E co-stars, which leaves fans with the question of her age.

The truth is, the show isn’t her first brush of fame. The comedian played the role of Libby Daniels in the short parody film Bev, after she moved to New York City to pursue her dreams of becoming an actress.

According to her IMDb page, Lisa has starred in the likes of Bev (2016), City Kitties: Herring (2020), and My First Comedy Special (2018). So, just how old was she when she began her bidding and acting career?

Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic for HBO

Lisa Delarios’ age explored

Lisa celebrates her birthday on November 19th, but tends to keep schtum about her real age. While fans guess she is between 35 to 45 years old, we found that her parents Gary and Cassandra got married in 2000.

Underneath a picture of Lisa with cuddling young girl Tilly, a family friend told Lisa on Facebook: “You don’t age and you’ve been gorgeous since the day you were born. I know, I was kind of there.“

She wore a hat stating “old fart” on an Instagram post, while another post shows what appears to be a ’70s film picture while she sat on her father’s shoulders as a toddler. This suggests she is in her early forties.

Her father appears to be in his sixties, while Lisa still sees her grandmother, who looks around 80, often. So it would make sense for the Storage Wars star to be around 40, as her dad was of a young age when she was born.

She has ‘always been adorable’

Lisa shared a throwback picture to her younger self on social media, where she appears to be in fifth grade. Jokily describing herself as a “trendsetter” due to her mullet hair, fans described her as “cute” several times.

One person commented on the picture with: “So you got into comedy because you have always looked pretty much adorable? Because that’s how it looks to me.”

Since her first Storage Wars debut, Lisa’s youthful appearance has seriously confused fans, especially as she looks much younger than her co-stars. The now-A&E star’s face is easily recognisable in her younger schooling days.

She also shared a photo on her father’s shoulders, where several viewers say she has a very similar resemblance to him. One asked her if she could “get any cuter” while another reacted with: “You look just like your (beautiful) dad!“

Her Storage Wars background

During Lisa’s time on Storage Wars, she has been taught the ropes of bidding by Barry Weiss. She first joined the series in November 2021, and is currently on high alert on the search for vintage gems.

According to her official A&E bio, Lisa is also a keen gem and vintage item collector. She currently resides in Los Angeles, where she operates her dog training and dog walking business.

Despite just a few months of being on the show, she has quickly become an opponent to the likes of Kenny Crosley and Ivy Calvin. Lisa may not be as experienced as most cast members, but she’s definitely getting there!

It’s BYOB, bring your own Barry! @LisaDelarios tried to learn a thing or two from the storage locker pro, @ItsBarryWeiss. Catch up on this season of #StorageWars On Demand and on the A&E app! pic.twitter.com/slNy1F91HA — A&E (@AETV) December 29, 2021

