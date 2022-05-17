Lisa Hochstein 'blindsided' by divorce with Lenny as he's spotted with Katharina Mazepa













RHOM’s Lisa and Lenny Hochstein have confirmed their divorce after twelve years of marriage.

Lisa Hochstein is best known for being a lead cast member of The Real Housewives of Miami. Her husband, Lenny Hochstein also features on the show alongside her.

After many ups and downs, the pair have announced they are splitting. However, there is more to the story than a mutual divorce, as Lenny was spotted with Austrian model Katharina Mazepa.

RHOA: Marlo Hampton made her fortune through fashion and fame

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip | New Season Official Trailer | Peacock BridTV 9861 The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip | New Season Official Trailer | Peacock https://i.ytimg.com/vi/m_hWUMVrrd8/hqdefault.jpg 1006738 1006738 center 22403

Who is Katharina Mazepa?

Katharina Mazepa is a fashion model from Austria. With 1.7 million followers, the 26-year-old posts her latest modelling photos across her Instagram.

Katharina, who currently lives in Miami, has featured in Elle magazine, Harper’s Bazaar, as well as being crowed Miss Vienna in 2014. Before her career in this industry, she graduated from the University of Vienna with an environmental engineering degree.

She was also previously married to U.S diplomat, Shilo Mazepa from 2019-2021 as Katharina filed for divorce after two years together.

Lisa and Larsa confronted Lenny and Katharina

A video has surfaced the internet from All About The Real Housewives (@allabouttrh), that shows Lenny and Katharina out together in Miami.

This comes just a week after the news broke that Lisa had ‘thrown drinks’ whilst out partying with fellow RHOM star, Larsa Pippen. When the news came out, Lenny immediately denied it, however has recently confirmed their divorce to Page Six.

Multiple sources claimed to see Lisa yelling at Katharina after they made their debut as a couple. Whilst there is speculation that Katharina is the reason for their split, Lenny told Page Six:

“It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina. This is something that Lisa was well aware of before it happened. Our issues have nothing to do with the filming of the show.”

NETFLIX: Yu Tsai celebrated his birthday with Bling Empire cast

Lisa and Lenny’s divorce

As you’ll know if you’re a RHOM fan, Lisa and Lenny have had their fair share of ups and downs. Lisa has opened up on the show about Lenny’s previous affair during their short break-up, along with him telling her he doesn’t love her four years into their marriage.

Nevertheless, Lisa didn’t see this coming, as she told Page Six: “I’m blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation.”

As the pair share two young children together, Logan and Elle, Lisa has commented that she will be focusing all of her energy on them.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI ON PEACOCK NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK