











Elizabeth Johnston‘s social life is thriving, which regularly involves seeing her friend Dacey. TLC viewers are now eager to find out more about the star – and it turns out she’s a baseball operations worker!

Liz’s best friends Carol and Dacey first made their debut when they grilled her boyfriend Brice. Dacey was seen quizzing him on how tall he was, to which he responded with “5 ft 9.” (175 cm)

Dacey had joined the couple on their fishing trip alongside Carol, which involved asking how many children he wants, whether he has been arrested before (he said no) and if he is a daredevil.

Who is Dacey on 7 Little Johnstons?

Dacey Danielle Triplett is a close friend to Elizabeth Johnston, and is currently a student Appalachian State University. Due to graduate in 2024, her career goal is to obtain a degree in nutrition and become a dietician.

She has occasionally made an appearance on 7 Little Johnstons, which first came in January 2021. Also best friends with Carol, another of Elizabeth’s besties, Dacey is a gal’s gal, and has a sporty basketball side!

The TLC star is religious, and has Christian quotes in her bio which attribute to the Philippians 4:13 passage in the bible. She also shows her passion by writing: “God’s plan over mine always.”

Dacey is beautiful #7LittleJohnstons — Tor Tor 🦎♊️ (@Catchthenewt) May 13, 2020

She is a baseball coach

Dacey has been part of baseball operations for WWHS (West Wilkes High School) in Georgia. She was also a team manager and statistician for the Blackhawk baseball program during her time there.

She was a key member of the executive council on the 2019-2020 Hawks student basketball team. The university is where she became a $1,000 recipient of The Kevin Wayne Triplett Memorial Scholarship.

The basketball player told Cross of Cancer:

I am blessed with an amazing life, but I have had to face hardships. The older I get the more I realize being different is not as bad as people make it out to be. I LOVE being a little person. I love the person God created me to be.

Dacey also spoke of how February 2022 is her “favorite time of year” within the basketball industry. She revealed her passion for the sport via a VSCO post while carrying her ‘Coach Triplett’ bag.

#7LittleJohnstons I really like Elizabeth’s friends Carol and Dacey🙂I predict that they will be besties forever — Alara Fair (@Just_Alara) January 21, 2021

Her friendship with Liz

Elizabeth considers Dacey one of her closest little people friends, alongside Carol. Liz often features the duo on her Instagram page, whether they are going for a girls weekend or taking them to meet Brice.

Just a few of Dacey and Elizabeth’s adventures have included getting dressed up and attending their friend Ariel Barker’s wedding together, rowing on a lake, and hiking for five miles!

So it’s clear that Dacey has the TLC star’s back, whether it comes to relationships, going out and making sure they have quality girls time out together on the regular.

