Logan Palmer is ready to give The Bachelorette 2022 the perfect shot













Looking to win the heart of either Gabby or Rachel is videographer Logan Palmer, but will he receive a rose?

Season 19 of The Bachelorette is slowly creeping up on us – which will be bringing us double the drama, and double the love with two bachelorettes ready to find the one.

With just weeks to go until the big day, it’s only right that we get to know upcoming contestant, Logan Palmer. Reality Titbit have everything you need to know about the ABC star, including his age, what he looks for in a partner, and even a sneak peak at his Instagram…

VH1: RuPauls Drag Race team up with The Trevor Project

The Bachelorette | Season Premiere BridTV 10146 The Bachelorette | Season Premiere https://i.ytimg.com/vi/2IJX0xmSrms/hqdefault.jpg 1017669 1017669 center 22403

Who is Logan Palmer?

Hailing from San Diego, California, Logan is ready to settle down and find the one.

Living in sunny California, it’s no surprise that the 26-year-old is a surfer and a lover for the beach. According to his LinkedIn, Logan graduated from Northern Arizona University with a Bachelor’s degree in Strategic Communications with Emphasis in Advertising in 2018.

He currently works as a videographer at Raindrop, where he is in charge of camera operation, set design and production.

THE BACHELORETTE – Ò1901Ó Ð Gabby Windey and Rachel RecchiaÕs two-shot at love takes flight! A whopping 32 men arrive to the mansion with the hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but theyÕll soon realize itÕs going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes. Rachel and Gabby have put their breakups in the rearview and are ready to find their person É even if that means breaking all the rules on night one. A double-the-drama season for the books begins when ÒThe BacheloretteÓ premieres MONDAY, JULY 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) LOGAN, RACHEL RECCHIA

What is Logan looking for?

In his lead up to The Bachelorette, Logan opened up to ABC about what he looks for in a potential partner.

He said he wants somebody who is a free spirit, “artsy, low maintenance and down to cuddle by a bonfire under the stars”. ABC also stated that Logan is “ready to trade in bachelorhood and find someone to grow with in a meaningful way.”

Logan told ABC that his celebrity crush is Elaine from Seinfield – so if brunettes are his type, Gabby could be the one for him…

RHOBH: Brandi Glanville explains why her face has changed since season 2

Meet Logan on Instagram!

If you want to keep up with Logan before the chaos from The Bachelorettes begins, his Instagram is the place to be.

The reality TV star currently has 2.8k followers, which is set to soar when the show premieres in July 2022. Logan has 70 posts on his account, where he updates his followers on his latest whereabouts.

As seen on his Insta, he’s a man with many talents – from surfing, playing a guitar to getting the perfect shot… is there anything he can’t do?!

WATCH THE BACHELORETTE FROM THE 11TH OF JULY ON ABC AT 8PM ET/PT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK