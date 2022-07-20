Jesse Bray isn't afraid to step on some toes on Love Island USA













Jesse Bray is one of Love Island USA’s original cast members in 2022. The show is back for its fourth season – but with a few changes this year. Love Island USA airs on a different network and comes with a new host and location in season 4. Sarah Hyland is this year’s host and she welcomed the brand new Islanders into their home for the summer during episode 1.

Streaming from July 19th on Peacock, Love Island USA sees a group of singletons have a shot at finding romance in a super-plush villa in California. The ladies on the show stepped forward for the men they liked the most out of Timmy, Isaiah, Andy, Felipe and Jesse.

Screenshot: First Look: Which Islanders Will Couple Up First? | Love Island USA on Peacock

Who is Jesse Bray?

Jesse Bray is a 27-year-old courier who hails from Springfield, Ohio.

During his introduction video, Jesse says that he “delivers packages for a living” and currently lives in Houston, Texas.

As a child, Jesse said that he was “picked on” and that he went from “Urkel to Jaleel in a very short amount of time”.

Jesse joins Love Island USA

Speaking in his Love Island USA intro video, Jesse said that he’s not afraid to step on peoples’ toes to get what he wants.

He said that it’s going to be a “summer of love” and that he’s ready to find the love of his life on the show.

As per E! Online, Jesse’s celebrity crush is Karrueche Tran. His spirit animal is a bear and he drinks 3-4 gallons of milk per week.

Meet Jesse from Love Island USA on Instagram

Milk-obsessed Islander, Jesse can be found on Instagram @jesselamontbray with over 2.6K followers.

He only has 12 Instagram posts but his photos show off that Jesse enjoys spending time with his family, has dabbled in some modelling and plays sports.

Jesse writes on IG that his mother is the “definition of a woman” and includes adorable photos of himself as a toddler on the ‘gram.

Screenshot: First Look: Which Islanders Will Couple Up First? | Love Island USA on Peacock