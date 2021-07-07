Love Island USA: Josh Goldstein's baseball career at college explored











It’s looking to be a summer of love as the British and American versions of Love Island return to TV screens.

The hit dating show is back on CBS for its third season, welcoming twelve new Islanders to the stunning Hawaiian villa.

This time around sees a more diverse cast than ever. In terms of their careers, the show welcomes a psychiatric nurse, a COVID Relief Worker, a waitress, a coffee company owner, and even a ‘budtender’.

Josh Goldstein’s occupation is more in line with the dating show’s usual contestants: a college athlete. But where does Josh play baseball? Let’s take a look at his sports career to date.

Meet The New Love Island USA Islanders. Love Island USA 2021 BridTV 3142 Meet The New Love Island USA Islanders. Love Island USA 2021 817620 817620 center 22403

Who is Josh Goldstein from Love Island?

Joshua “Josh” Goldstein is a 24-year-old former college athlete from Haverhill, Massachusetts. His family are originally from Hungary, according to Josh’s Instagram bio.

Besides his sporting career, Josh also has worked as a model. He is signed to Maggie Inc., a modelling agency based in Boston.

The Love Island team have listed Josh’s occupation as a college athlete, although he recently graduated. It is not clear whether Josh has a full-time occupation besides his modelling work.

DR LOVE: Meet Love Island USA’s Trina Njoroge

So, what college baseball team did Josh play for?

Southern New Hampshire University Penmen

Josh Goldstein attended Southern New Hampshire University, where he played baseball for the Penmen. While a student there, Josh majored in Business Administration with a minor in Sports Management.

The Penmen are in Division II and have a pretty impressive track record at trumping their competition. According to their official Twitter account, the Penmen were the NE10 Champs in 2014 and 2016, the East Regional Champs in 2012 and 2018, plus they have had ten All-Americans and eleven MLB Draft Picks on their team over the years.

Josh’s final season with the Penmen was interrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak, which saw the season cancelled.

LOVE ISLAND: Get to know season 3 star Kyra Lizama

Josh talks baseball on Instagram

If you hadn’t already gathered from his status as a collegiate athlete, Josh is pretty passionate about baseball. In fact, his Instagram is dominated by baseball content.

On June 13th, 2020, Josh Goldstein posted a lengthy Instagram post about his time at SNHU and playing for the Penmens.

You can check out his profile @_josh.goldy_.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND USA SEASON 3 FROM WED, JULY 7TH ON CBS

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK