Things are well and truly heating up in the Love Island villa with the final approaching on Wednesday, August 7th.

Everyday things are getting more complicated for this batch of singletons as they navigate their relationships onscreen, with daily challenges and dumpings getting in the way of their journey to couple up with ‘the one’.

And the bosses at CBS only want to make things more complicated.

Anton Morrow, Emily Salch and Jered Youngblood are the latest Islanders to be dropped in the show on day 18 and they look like they’re about to stir up trouble.

So, who is Anton Morrow? We’ve got everything you need to know about this Bombshell covered.

Who is Anton Morrow?

Anton Morrow is a 24-year-old who is originally from South Carolina but now lives in Los Angeles, California.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Anton studied at Boiling Springs High School in South Carolina before studying Marketing at Juniata College in Huntington, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Juniata – which is one of the country’s top liberal arts colleges – in 2017 after four years of study there.

Anton might just be the perfect all-rounder. His LinkedIn also shows he’s a bit of everything! In high school, Anton was on the student council, prom committee, in chorus and took part in varsity football and wrestling. At college Anton continued to play football.

Anton Morrow: Job

Anton Morrow ditched the marketing jobs he had after graduating and continued down the athletic route. And boy can you tell from those abs!

Currently, Anton is a personal trainer at Equinox in West Hollywood.

He started working there back in May 2019 after quitting his job at a territory manager for Empire Today in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

On the side, it’s no surprise that Anton does some modelling, with those good looks of his.

Does Anton have Instagram?

If Anton looks like your dreamboat, then make sure you follow him on Instagram @tone_island.

So far Anton does have as big a following as some of his fellow Islanders, but we’re sure his following will rocket once the viewers get to know him a bit better.

You can also follow Anton on Twitter here to get his most recent updates.

Come on, who couldn’t love this face?!

