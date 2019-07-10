University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Love Island USA is finally here!

After the British OG series was a major global hit, the show has finally found its way across the pond with eleven singles set to take on the American villa. And from July to August 2019, CBS will be the home to the first-ever American spinoff of Love Island.

One of the first Islanders stepping into the Fiji-based villa will be the bundle of energy that is Caroline ‘Caro’ Viehweg.

Let’s get to know new girl Caro through her saucy Instagram!

Meet Caro Viehweg…

Caroline Gabriela Viehweg – known by everyone just as Caro – is a 21-year-old based in Los Angeles, California.

She was born on December 26th 1997, making her a Capricorn.

Before moving to Los Angeles to settle, Caro was a fashion marketing student at the John Casablancas Institute in Vancouver, Canada. She left in 2017 according to her LinkedIn.

But she is used to travelling around and moving to new places, as Caro has lived in six different countries growing up. She has lived in Brazil, South Africa, Germany, Sweden, Canada and the US.

Caro is of German and Brazilian descent and so also speaks three languages; English, German and Portuguese.

Caroline Viehweg: Height and weight

Despite her Instagram making Caro appear the height of a model, she’s actually very petite.

Caroline Viehweg is 158 cm, which is around 5ft 3 inches.

She also takes her fitness and diet very seriously, as you can tell from her slim and toned physique. Caro even posts her own fitness tutorials to her YouTube account!

Caro on Love Island USA

Being the bubbly and adventurous spirit she is, Caro is also looking for someone with a little wanderlust.

She has said she is looking for “someone who is hardworking, spiritual, loving, friendly, funny, and authentic.”

But Caro also considers both height and intelligence absolute musts in an ideal partner.

Although she has described her ideal type as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and has expressed she prefers men, Caro has said she is bisexual before. She revealed this multiple times on her Ask.fm page.

So there’s always the chance that Caro will find love with another female Islander, just if they’re tall and smart enough!

Caroline Viehweg on Instagram

Caro already has over 244,000 followers on her Instagram account @caroviee.

She also has a Twitter account with the same username, but she has not Tweeted since December 2017.

It seems her Insta and YouTube is where she does most of her social media work. And from the looks of it, Caro is 100% an Influencer making her the ideal Love Island candidate!

