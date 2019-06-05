Love Island is the reality TV phenomenon that took the UK by storm. Now, it’s coming to the USA!
The first-ever season of Love Island USA will air on CBS this summer, kick-starting eight weeks of dating drama on Tuesday, July 9th.
While the casting process is still ongoing, we found a batch of potential contestants who Love Island casting staff coincidentally follow.
Matching the profile of beautiful, young singletons, could these Instagram hotties feature on season 1?
- What does ‘It is what it is’ mean? – Love Island catchphrase!
- Where is RuPaul’s Drag Race filmed?
- New Celebs Go Dating 2019 cast: Jack Fincham, Lee from Blue!
What is love? (Baby don’t hurt me…) #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/heUPuIMoh7
— Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) June 3, 2019
Michelle Lee
Michelle has Love Island USA written all over her, from her on-point style to her cheeky naughty side.
Boasting around 20,000 followers on Instagram the American-Korean stunner from Los Angeles makes the perfect villa candidate.
Who wouldn’t want to couple up with her…
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Megan Butcher
Megan, from San Jose, is an assistant manager at Opal Nightclub.
She’s also got a very raunchy Instagram page.
She’d be sure to get pules racing in the Love Island villa and already has over 40,000 followers on Insta.
Her page bears a lot of similarities as UK Love Island season 4 star Megan Barton Hanson’s did when she made the casting call.
This girl looks primed for bikini pool-side posing!
watching #LoveIsland AND #LoveIslandUSA this summer so i'll just say goodbye to any other show on the air until fall right now 🙋🏻♀️
— jessie (@jessietownn) June 4, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Had the most magical time in Croatia with this beautiful girl and the most amazing, welcoming hosts! Thank you friends for making our stay so wonderful – you all know who you are! Seriously an unforgettable experience that I’ll remember forever. Hvala! 🎶🇭🇷 @brittanydanyelle0
View this post on Instagram
Friends.. one more week! Lol | 👙 Set from @fxc808 | 📸 @sirmaosalot
Rob Hankins
From toe to torso, Rob screams Love Island USA.
He is a hulking mass of muscle, loves to pose topless, and already has over 100,000 followers on Instagram as a social media influencer.
He ticks every checklist for the casting directors!
View this post on Instagram
Fact: When I was a shy little 9 year old I signed my first helmet because I decided I was going to make myself the best linebacker in history. 😂. Started playing three seasons a year and working with personal trainers when I was 10. • Obviously my football career had to end earlier than I wanted. But the way I set goals for myself will never change.
View this post on Instagram
People look ridiculous taking pics inside the gym That’s why I went out to the balcony
JC Green
Shredded, tattooed and a CEO at 20 years old – albeit from his own company – do we see Love Island USA’s first-ever bad boy in the making?
The 6ft3 mean-machine from Texas is followed by an ITV casting crew member, so why not throw him on the show to spice things up.
Your schedule for the summer (feel free to share with your family/friends 😉):
Monday: #LoveIslandUSA ❤️
Tuesday: #LoveIslandUSA ❤️
Wednesday: #LoveIslandUSA ❤️
Thursday: #LoveIslandUSA ❤️
Friday: #LoveIslandUSA ❤️
— Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) May 31, 2019
View this post on Instagram
3% Gang. I’m something else, A different kind of monster. The best is yet to come🐺
View this post on Instagram
Kay Rose
With over 100,000 followers on Instagram, this would be something on an impressive scoop from Love Island producers.
However, if Kay is single and ready to mingle with a summer of love abroad, her online stature could help propel season 1 forward.
Kay is model with classic Barbie blonde hair and the bust to go with it. She’d be sure to win over a host of fans both in and outside of the villa…
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Alana
Another model – although this time with talent in the music industry – Alana is on the radar of the ITV casting team, who put together Love Island USA for CBS.
She’s the perfect age, 20, and has the type of natrual beauty that would make her a stand-out star on the show.
Sure, Beyonce didn’t kick-start her career in the villa… but her career didn’t launch in 2019!
Summer is the season of love! #LoveIslandUSA will be filled with dating, romance and relationships! Get ready to watch your new fav obsession every weeknight beginning Tuesday, July 9 on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/5X8rmJFrb9
— Alexis Mitchell (@LexisTV) May 30, 2019
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
WATCH LOVE ISLAND USA ON CBS FROM JULY 9th ON CBS
What is Love Island USA? A guide to the UK’s favourite reality TV show set to launch on CBS this summer!