Love Island is the reality TV phenomenon that took the UK by storm. Now, it’s coming to the USA!

The first-ever season of Love Island USA will air on CBS this summer, kick-starting eight weeks of dating drama on Tuesday, July 9th.

While the casting process is still ongoing, we found a batch of potential contestants who Love Island casting staff coincidentally follow.

Matching the profile of beautiful, young singletons, could these Instagram hotties feature on season 1?

Michelle Lee

Michelle has Love Island USA written all over her, from her on-point style to her cheeky naughty side.

Boasting around 20,000 followers on Instagram the American-Korean stunner from Los Angeles makes the perfect villa candidate.

Who wouldn’t want to couple up with her…

View this post on Instagram tracksuit life @secndnture @jordynwoods #secndnture A post shared by MICHELLE LEE (@ohmichellelee) on Dec 18, 2018 at 1:36pm PST

Megan Butcher

Megan, from San Jose, is an assistant manager at Opal Nightclub.

She’s also got a very raunchy Instagram page.

She’d be sure to get pules racing in the Love Island villa and already has over 40,000 followers on Insta.

Her page bears a lot of similarities as UK Love Island season 4 star Megan Barton Hanson’s did when she made the casting call.

This girl looks primed for bikini pool-side posing!

Rob Hankins

From toe to torso, Rob screams Love Island USA.

He is a hulking mass of muscle, loves to pose topless, and already has over 100,000 followers on Instagram as a social media influencer.

He ticks every checklist for the casting directors!

JC Green

Shredded, tattooed and a CEO at 20 years old – albeit from his own company – do we see Love Island USA’s first-ever bad boy in the making?

The 6ft3 mean-machine from Texas is followed by an ITV casting crew member, so why not throw him on the show to spice things up.

View this post on Instagram Live one day at a time A post shared by Jc Green ☾ (@wolfmode_) on Jul 15, 2018 at 12:29pm PDT

Kay Rose

With over 100,000 followers on Instagram, this would be something on an impressive scoop from Love Island producers.

However, if Kay is single and ready to mingle with a summer of love abroad, her online stature could help propel season 1 forward.

Kay is model with classic Barbie blonde hair and the bust to go with it. She’d be sure to win over a host of fans both in and outside of the villa…

View this post on Instagram Get out of your own way #2019 A post shared by KAY (@kaykayyrose) on Jan 6, 2019 at 10:23pm PST

View this post on Instagram u should order coffee at lunch, breakfast and din A post shared by KAY (@kaykayyrose) on Jan 29, 2018 at 5:56pm PST

View this post on Instagram everything you are is enough @fashionnova A post shared by KAY (@kaykayyrose) on May 5, 2019 at 9:18pm PDT

Alana

Another model – although this time with talent in the music industry – Alana is on the radar of the ITV casting team, who put together Love Island USA for CBS.

She’s the perfect age, 20, and has the type of natrual beauty that would make her a stand-out star on the show.

Sure, Beyonce didn’t kick-start her career in the villa… but her career didn’t launch in 2019!

View this post on Instagram Trying to capture my inner 90’s beauty A post shared by Alana 🌞 (@simplyy_alana) on Apr 12, 2019 at 4:22pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Pretty in pink! A post shared by Alana 🌞 (@simplyy_alana) on Feb 17, 2019 at 3:59pm PST

