Love Island USA is going to be airing Series 2 from August 24th on CBS. Finally, our prayers for love and drama have been answered!

Just as in the original UK format, 11 hot singles will be entering the villa on Day 1 in search for love. The names of these first contestants have been revealed, and because we are so extremely excited, the stalking has already begun.

Here is all you need to know about this year’s contestant: blonde barbie Mackenzie Dipman.

Who is Mackenzie Dipman?

Mackenzie Dipman is a 24-year-old student from Scottsdale, Arizona. She’s a pageant queen; having won Miss Baltimore Teen USA in 2014 and Miss Idaho 2016. She’s also a lover of pizza and beer. I know what all the boys are already thinking: what a catch!

The blonde beauty is an animal lover and has said how when she rescued her elderly dog from the local foster home they “saved each others’ lives”. How cute? It comes as no surprise to anyone that she is also a vegetarian.

Mackenzie herself describes her love life as “reading like a bad rom-com” but she has not given up on the idea of finding love.

Well, Love Island is clearly a good place to start. She has also explained how her future partner MUST love sports; as she is a true fanatic and loves attending lots and lots of games. Also, a very curious fact: all her exes are millionaires. Damn girl!

More about Mackenzie: Celebrity crush

The future contestant has stated that her celebrity crush is Mathew McConaughey – and has been since she was five! Mackenzie describes him as her version on the ideal man: “A Southern gentleman with a Texas accent”.

Mackenzie’s Instagram fame

Many contestants of the show have actually entered the villa with already a large following on social media, and of course, Mackenzie Dipman is not an exception to the rule.

She has an impressive social media following already, with 116K followers on her Instagram page (@mackenziedipman). The blonde bombshell clearly knows her angles and has gained her followers love with a ton of gorgeous pictures of herself plastered all over her Instagram.

Mackenzie and last year’s Love Island USA winner Elizabeth Webber actually follow each other and seem to be good friends; as Elizabeth left a sweet comment on Mackenzie’s latest Instagram post where she announces she will be entering the Love Island Villa.

“OMG congrats babe! So excited for you!” Elizabeth commented, congratulating her friend Mackenzie.

We are also very excited to see Mackenzie find love!