As August 24th nears, so does the start of series 2 of Love Island USA on CBS. A summer of love, drama and really good TV awaits for us and we could not be more excited.

The 11 sexy and partner-less contestants have been revealed and we had to get our stalk on to find out everything we could about them before the series starts.

Here is all you need to know about steamy Tre Forte.

Who is Tre Forte?

Tre Forte s a 25-year-old personal trainer who currently resides in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Sagittarius actually grew up in Youngstown, Ohio. Forte played football for The University of Ohio State University with number 13 on his back and graduated with a degree in business management.

Apart from being a popular personal trainer, he has proactively used his business degree and has opened his own clothing apparel brand called ‘Leo Cor Apparel’; which in Latin translates to lionheart.

Even though he says his favourite emoji to slide into DMs is the fire emoji (🔥), Tre says that he is “a guy who will make sure his woman is happy and a man who will protect his woman and his family”.

Family, as you probably already gathered from his previous statements, is super important to Tre. He is the oldest of four children and, sadly, his father passed away when he was young; so his siblings look up to him as a role model.

More about the former athlete

Tre has been single for a while but he has stated he is ready to change that. Well done Tre, Love Island is a magnificent place to start.

Due to him being a former athlete, he is not scared of competition and says that he always “brings fun times, comical memories and magical pleasures” to the table. A confident ladies man AND, apparently, a really good cook.

Mr Forte, you sound like an absolute catch!

Tre Forte on Instagram

Contestants with a previous social media following are not surprising, and Tre is not the exception to the rule.

His Instagram page @tgiforte is followed by 10,000 users who, I am sure, love the shirtless photos.

He flaunts his hard-work-on insane body and his chest and right shoulder tattoos. As he should.

We cannot wait what Love Island has in store for Tre!