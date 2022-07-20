











It’s back! Love Island USA will be hosted by popular Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland. She will host upcoming season four, replacing Arielle Vanderberg. The dating show will be also moving its virtual villas from CBS to Peacock.

There’s a new bombshell in the villa, and although Sarah won’t actually be joining the thirsty single gentlemen and ladies, she will be hosting the reality TV dating show as the Islanders couple up and get to know the other contestants.

The Modern Family actress will be replacing the well-known former host Arielle Vanderbergn, who presented the first three seasons on CBS. The new season will also be taking place on Peacock.

Sarah Hyland lands Love Island USA host gig

On July 19, Sarah Hyland gave fans a first look by announcing she would be taking over the famous villa as the new host of Love Island USA. This is the second time the actress has hosted a show, following Prime Video’s Play-Doh Squished.

Sharing the exciting news to her 9.5 million Instagram followers, Sarah wrote in her caption: “TONIGHT the magic begins and the islanders enter the Villa. Here’s a sneak peek of @loveislandusa Trust me… you don’t want to miss it. Only on @peacocktv at 9 pm est 💋.”

The 31-years-old presented the group of sexy singletons who moved into the villa.

Just like the popular and current British series, the Islanders will be going through a journey where either couple will stay together until the end, or will be stolen as new bombshells are introduced in the upcoming days.

Fans are loving it already – “Living Haley Dunphy’s dream”

Modern Family ran for more than a decade and fans have seen Sarah Mayland grow up as the seasons have gone by. Who would’ve thought Sarah would end up hosting such a big dating show? Maybe Haley Dunphy.

Though many fans were left upset the beloved Arielle Vandenberg would be replaced after three seasons, others expressed their excitement over Sarah’s new journey.

Season 4 of Love Island USA contestants

For this year’s steamier, naughtier and sexier season “than ever before”, the series has started with the introduction of 10 Islanders. Fans will see them as they move into the luxurious villa in Santa Barbara, Califonia.

The singletons will be paired up together. But will they develop feelings for each other or will their heads turn as more contestants enter the villa?

The fourth season of Love Island USA starts with:

Zeta Sydney Courtney Deb Sereniti Andy Timmy Isaiah Jesse Felipe

