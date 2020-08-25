Despite the delay in production and a change in location, Love Island has finally made it back to CBS this summer for its sophomore season.

The hit dating reality show – which is based on the UK version – kicked off on Monday, August 24th and introduced America to a whole new cast of singletons.

One of the cast members who immediately stood out to viewers and contestants alike was Tre Forte. Tre, a former college football star, is taking his competitive nature to the dating game and looking to get what he wants.

So, with Tre rocketing onto our screens, we thought it best to find out more about his past. Read about Tre’s football career at Ohio State University here.

Meet Tre Forte

Trevon “Tre” Forte, 25, is a personal trainer looking for love this season of Love Island. He currently lives in Boca Raton, Florida but is originally from Youngstown, Ohio.

In his Love Island interview, Tre explained his reasons for going on the show. Tre said:

People most likely label me as a player and they’re correct. I’m honest. I’ve been single for about four years now because I was a monster. I’m a changed man now. I told myself that the next girl that I’m with, I’m going to make sure I’m all in. So if I go on here and I meet an attractive girl who has a really good vibe and I connect with her, then the sky’s the limit. She may end up being my girlfriend, she may be my wife, who knows?

To keep up to date with the latest on Tre, you can follow him on Instagram @tgiforte.

Tre at Ohio State football

Tre attended Ohio State University where he obtained a degree in sports management and marketing. While at university, Tre played for the Ohio State football team.

He had played football at Cardinal Mooney High School and also ran track. Tre took his football skills and used them to get into Ohio State, which is one of the top football schools in the country. Currently, Ohio State is ranked second in the country for the 2020 preseason. It is a Division I team.

Tre joined the Ohio State Buckeyes in the spring of 2013.

Tre Forte’s football career

Tre, standing at 5ft 8, walked on the Ohio State field as a cornerback.

Although he didn’t play many games while with the Buckeyes, Tre explained to Eleven Warriors that he wanted to play to be an inspiration to his younger brothers.

During his time there, he was an Academic All-Big Ten Selection and graduating with a degree in sports management, Tre has gone on to combine his brain with his brawn and start a PT business.

