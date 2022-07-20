











As Love Island USA premiered on July 19th, 2022, many fans are asking what happened to the host of the show. The show has seen many changes for season 4, including a new location, network and presenter. S, let’s find out more about where the old host has gone and who the new one is.

Sarah Hyland welcomed the Islanders into their home for the summer on July 19th. This year’s Love Island USA villa is located on the California coast and sees Timmy, Isaiah, Zeta, Felipe, Sydney and co all looking for love. Episode 1 saw the Islanders couple up.

Screenshot: First Look: Which Islanders Will Couple Up First? | Love Island USA on Peacock

Arielle Vandenberg was host of Love Island USA

Love Island USA seasons 1,2 and 3 were hosted by Arielle Vandenberg.

The show aired on CBS but it has now moved over to Peacock for season 4 in 2022.

Arielle landed the hosting gig in 2019 and has also appeared as an actress in TV series such as CSI: Miami.

With 1.4M followers on Instagram, Arielle can be found @arielle.

What happened to the host of Love Island?

Love Island USA switched over from CBS to Peacock in 2022. The show not only changed network, but also location and host. Love Island USA season 4 has experienced a rebrand and also comes with a new narrator.

The show was previously narrated by Matthew Hoffman but season 4’s narration has been taken over by Love Island UK’s Iain Stirling.

As the show ended its time with CBS, Arielle Vandenberg also lost her post as presenter.

Photo by Sara Mally/CBS via Getty Images

Who is the Love Island USA host?

In an Instagram post from June 30th, Arielle said goodbye to Love Island USA. She wrote that working on Love Island USA was a “dream come true” and that “unfortunately, CBS didn’t pick it up for a fourth season”.

Arielle also said that she is “…truly sad that I will no longer be a part of the show”, she added that she is “…so happy” for Sarah Hyland and said: “…you’re gonna kill it!”.

The new host of Love Island USA season 4 is Sarah Hyland. Speaking on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Sarah said that she “loves Love Island” and that when she was asked to host “it was a very quick ‘yes'”.

View Instagram Post

WATCH LOVE ISLAND USA ON PEACOCK TUESDAY TO SUNDAY AT 9 PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK