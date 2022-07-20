











Fans tuning in to Love Island USA in 2022 may be asking where the villa is located this season. Since the first season of Love Island USA launched, the show has moved location each time. So, let’s find out more about where the Love Island USA villa is based. Islanders Timmy, Andy, Sydney, Deb and co are all settling into their home for the summer as of July 19th.

Season 4 kicks off on a new network, Peacock, after moving from CBS. The show also has a new presenter. Arielle Vandenberg has been replaced by Sarah Hyland in 2022. Love Island USA airs from Tuesday to Sunday at 9 pm ET.

First Look: Which Islanders Will Couple Up First? | Love Island USA on Peacock

Love Island USA locations

Love Island USA first launched in 2019 and each season has been filmed in a different location.

Season 1 was filmed in Fiji, season 2 in Las Vegas and season 3 in Hawaii.

Love Island USA season 4 is filmed in Santa Barbara, California.

Seasons 1-3 aired on CBS but Peacock is the new home for the show.

Where is the Love Island USA villa?

In 2022, the Love Island USA villa is situated in Santa Barbara, California.

The city is located on the coast of California and is well known for its sandy beaches.

For some of this year’s Islanders, the villa is much closer to home than it has been in previous seasons.

Tour the Love Island USA villa

The Love Island USA 2022 host, Sarah Hyland, gave viewers a tour of the season 4 villa on the show’s YouTube channel.

For season 4, the villa features a large outdoor pool, rows of palm trees, a catwalk for Islanders to strut their stuff, a swing seat and nooks to get pulled for a chat.

Of course, there’s also a gym, a hideaway, a huge shared bedroom, a dressing room and a firepit. For the first time, the Love Island villa also has a treehouse.

