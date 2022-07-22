











Love Island USA season 4 has kicked off with a new cast looking for romance in the villa, but where are the previous couples now?

New host Sarah Hyland has welcomed 10 new singles into the Love Island villa, kicking off their search for a genuine connection. Whether that actually happens comes down to their loyalty and communication.

Winners Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber; Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew; and Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy took the crown in the previous three seasons, but where are they in 2022 and are they still going strong?

Photo by Sara Mally/CBS via Getty Images

Where are the Love Island USA winners now?

Unfortunately, none of the winning couples are still together, meaning that the UK had a much better track record in its first three instalments. Season 2’s Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey briefly split in 2017 before reuniting to welcome two children together and tie the knot in 2019.

Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber (Season 1 – 2019)

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/CBS via Getty Images

Zac and Elizabeth sailed through the inaugural season with few obstacles. Fans fell in love with the pair when they coupled up on day one and decided early on that they were only focused on each other. They referred to each other as “babe”, eventually became an exclusive couple, and exchanged the three magic words before winning the prize.

The pair parted ways amicably in December 2019 because they “simply wanted different things”, Zac told his Instagram followers.

Then 24-year-old Elizabeth followed with her own statement on YouTube: “When we first got back from the show, everything was on such a high high that the minute we started experiencing like, real life problems and real world situations that were happening, it was just a very hard adjustment on the both of us,” she said.

Elizabeth now works as an influencer, having worked with brands such as Aloyoga, and currently hosts an unofficial Love Island show called After The Island, with season 1 runner-up Alex Stewart.

Zac, on the other hand, is relatively inactive on Instagram. When he does post, it’s all about the delicious food and Calvin Klein-worthy modelling photos. He currently resides in New York and was signed to Ford Models.

Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew (Season 2 – 2020)

Justine and Caleb called it quits four months after leaving the villa. The go-go dancer called the split “difficult to express” but informed fans “out of respect for those who supported me.”

Caleb, then age 24, wrote: “The nature in which we met and fell for each other comes with a unique set of obstacles that nothing in life can ever prepare you for.”

You can catch Justine on another reality show, The Challenge USA, as she attempts to win the $500,000 prize by participating in physical challenges. The show is reality heaven as all 28 contestants are TV favourites from Love Island, Big Brother, and Survivor.

Caleb has followed the usual Love Island path to become an influencer and has worked with Hyundai, Barcardi, and even Bojangles! He’s also an advocate for the Black community: a Google document in his Instagram biography lists organisations available for donations.

Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy (Season 3 – 2021)

It seems like the real world has had the same effect on every winning couple, as Olivia and Korey broke up before 2021 ended. “Our journeys unfortunately have to go in separate directions for now,” Korey noted on social media.

Olivia admitted that she was the one to end things because she felt overwhelmed by public pressure.

“Leaving the show we were both overwhelmed, but we were both super into each other. He was willing to drop everything for me, and I was the person that said, ‘I want to pull back. I feel like I’m overwhelmed. I felt a lot of pressure – not from him – but from the fans. Like, me and Korey need to have babies…literally,” she revealed on S’More Date.

The reality star is now focused on her beauty company Livbeautifullyaz in Arizona. It’s unknown if she’s dating, but she’s living her best life with “one true love” Elly Steffan, a fellow Islander.

Tattooed gym-goer Korey launched his own line of merch called What The Freak and has racked up 222.5K followers on TikTok, but that may be because his dog is adorable.

