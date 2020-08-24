Love Island is back, and hotter than ever. The USA version of the show is premiering series 2 on August 24th on CBS before landing on ITV two weeks later.

The 11 contestants chosen to enter the villa on day 1 are all incredibly good-looking – of course – so we could not resist stalking. Here is all you need to know about this year contestant Carrington Rodiguez.

Who is Carrington Rodriguez?

Carrington Rodriguez is a 22-year-old sales manager from Salt Lake City, Utah; even though he was actually born in Bitburg, Germany.

Carrington has said how he is a huge romantic-comedy fan and that he is going into the Love Island villa in order to find his “storybook match”.

The soon-to-be islander has declared himself a great fan of ‘The Great Gatsby’ and claims he wants a relationship like Gatsby and Daisy. And we’re hoping he hasn’t really read the book, because that would mean he wants to fall in love with a femme fatale who does not choose him in the end and causes his death – which is not ideal.

He also loves to work out, which is obvious if you check out his Instagram (@c_rod003), snowboard, traveling, and to hang out with his friends. C

arrington also loves his job in sales, where he claims to have closed millions of dollars in deals. Not just a pretty face huh?

More about Carrington

Carrington’s last relationship ended three years ago, and he has expressed the fact he regretted not fighting for her and the relationship now. However, he has moved on and is ready to find his true match- the girls that, in his own words: “makes him go crazy inside”.

Fun fact: Carrington is the youngest of three siblings; he has a brother named Carlos and a sister named Lauren.